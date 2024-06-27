These Morning Routine Habits Can Help Boost Your Mental Health
Read on as we share morning routine habits you can implement for better mental health.
Waking up early helps regulate your circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock
Having good mental health is crucial as it impacts every aspect of life, including emotional well-being, relationships, productivity, and physical health. Good mental health allows individuals to cope with the stresses of life, work productively, and contribute meaningfully to their communities. Positive changes in a morning routine can significantly boost mental health by setting a positive tone for the day. Incorporating healthy habits into your morning routine can reduce stress, improve mood, and enhance cognitive function. These practices help regulate emotions, increase resilience to stress, and foster a sense of control and purpose, contributing to overall mental well-being. Below we share morning routine habits you can implement for better mental health.
10 Healthy habits you can add to your morning routine for better mental health:
1. Wake up early
Waking up early helps regulate your circadian rhythm, the body's internal clock. A regulated sleep-wake cycle improves sleep quality, leading to better mental clarity, reduced stress, and enhanced mood throughout the day.
2. Practice mindfulness or meditation
Mindfulness and meditation reduce the activity in the brain's "default mode network," which is responsible for mind-wandering and self-referential thoughts. Regular practice reduces stress, anxiety, and depression, while improving focus, emotional regulation, and overall mental well-being.
3. Exercise
Physical activity increases the production of endorphins and neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. These chemicals boost mood, reduce anxiety, improve cognitive function, and enhance overall mental health.
4. Eat a healthy breakfast
A nutritious breakfast provides essential nutrients that fuel the brain and stabilise blood sugar levels. Improved concentration, sustained energy levels, and a more balanced mood are direct benefits of a healthy breakfast.
5. Practice gratitude
Practicing gratitude shifts focus from negative to positive experiences, enhancing emotional resilience. A regular gratitude practice can reduce stress, improve mood, and foster a positive outlook on life, contributing to better mental health.
6. Hydrate
Drinking water after waking up rehydrates the body and supports essential bodily functions, including brain function. Proper hydration improves cognitive function, reduces fatigue, and can enhance mood and concentration.
7. Plan your day
Setting goals and planning your day provides a sense of control and direction. This practice reduces stress and anxiety, improves productivity, and fosters a sense of accomplishment, boosting overall mental well-being.
8. Get sunlight exposure
Morning sunlight exposure helps regulate the production of melatonin and boosts vitamin D synthesis. Proper melatonin levels improve sleep quality, while vitamin D is linked to improved mood and cognitive function, reducing the risk of depression.
9. Read or learn something new
Engaging in mentally stimulating activities enhances brain plasticity and cognitive function. Continuous learning and mental engagement can reduce the risk of cognitive decline and improve mental sharpness and emotional resilience.
10. Practice deep breathing exercises
Deep breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation. This reduces stress and anxiety, lowers blood pressure, and promotes a state of calmness, improving overall mental health.
Incorporating these habits into your morning routine can create a strong foundation for mental health, enhancing your mood, reducing stress, and improving overall cognitive function and emotional well-being throughout the day.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
