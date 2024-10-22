The Morning Ritual You Need For A Peaceful Mind
Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho's morning ritual includes prayers and stretches.
Luke Coutinho has shared the morning routine he follows diligently every day
The morning is a sacred time as it is a fresh start to the day ahead. How we begin our mornings significantly influences our overall well-being, productivity and mood. Creating a meaningful morning routine is akin to laying the groundwork for a productive and positive lifestyle. In his latest Instagram post, life fitness coach Luke Coutinho has shared the morning routine he follows diligently every day. He mentions that practising his morning ritual brings him “peace and alignment”. He writes, “I've started to enjoy finishing my prayers in bed the moment I wake up. I go over 4 to 5 people and things I am truly grateful for. 2 to 3 stretches in bed. 6 deep breaths before getting off the bed. Luke adds, “By doing it consistently, it's now become like brushing my teeth, it's a habit, wherever I am in the world, whichever bed I wake up in, it makes me feel good, happy and aligned. It works for me....do what works for you.”
The fitness coach concludes his post with a question and asks, “What's your morning ritual before getting out of bed?”
In a previous post, Luke Coutinho has shared tips and tricks for weight loss. He advises practising numerous forms of physical exercise that will help you lose weight by raising your calorie burn. Next, you can increase protein in your regular diet which will keep you satiated for longer. Additionally, sleep is very important. Setting aside time for good sleep promotes general health and also helps in losing weight.
One more thing you can do is reduce your chronic stress. It affects hormone levels and appetite regulation, which can cause overeating and weight gain. Also, avoid eating processed foods and sugars frequently as it has empty calories and inadequate nutrients, which can cause health problems and weight gain. Read all about it here.
What do you think of Luke Coutinho's health advice? Let us know in the comment section.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
