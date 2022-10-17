Sleep: How Does Poor Sleep Affect Your Long-Term Health?
In this article, we discuss the long-term effects of a lack of proper sleep.
Lack of proper sleep lowers immunity and makes us prone to infections
Sleep helps our body reset, gain energy and get rest. We still don't fully understand why our bodies require sleep after decades of research. We are aware that not getting the prescribed 8 hours of sleep each night might have a detrimental effect on our health.
To perform at its best, your body needs sleep just as it does oxygen and food. Your body repairs itself and rebalances its chemicals as you sleep. Your brain creates new connections between ideas and aids in memory retention.
Your brain and body's processes won't operate correctly if you don't get enough sleep. Furthermore, it may significantly reduce your standard of living. In this article, we discuss the long-term effects of a lack of proper sleep.
Here are some ways in which lack of sleep affects the body in the long run:
1. Mood disorders
When people don't get enough sleep they get irritated, but chronic sleep loss has also been related to clinical depression and a general lack of enthusiasm. In contrast, persons with depression frequently have erratic sleeping patterns. The hormone melatonin controls both sleep patterns and mood management. In fact, persons with depression and sleeplessness frequently have lower melatonin levels than healthy individuals.
2. Chronic cardiovascular diseases
Lack of sleep increases the risk of severe cardiovascular conditions like stroke and heart attacks. The reason for this, according to medical professionals and academics, is that sleep deprivation may disturb brain regions that regulate the circulatory system or result in inflammation that increases the risk of blood clot development.
3. Poor brain functioning
Mental abilities can significantly deteriorate when the brain is unable to relax sufficiently over a prolonged period of time. Our capacity to solve problems, control our emotions, and make decisions are all impacted by sleep deprivation. People who lack sleep also struggle with their balance, reflexes, and motor skills; as a result, they are far more prone to get an injury. One of the main causes of auto accidents is drowsiness.
4. Obesity
Persistent sleep issues might lead to fast weight gain. Cortisol, a stress hormone, is produced in greater proportions when people don't get enough sleep, and the ensuing worry, stress, and frustration can lead to emotional eating and bad dietary practices. Another hormone known as ghrelin, which is made in the stomach and has been linked to chronic sleep deprivation, can actually make individuals feel more hungry.
5. Compromised immunity
Our immune systems work best when we get enough sleep, just like the rest of our bodies. Long-term sleep deprivation has a similar effect to chronic stress. It can lower your immune system's response and make you more susceptible to infections, including the common cold and flu.
6. High blood pressure
A high rate of hypertension has been associated with getting fewer than 5 to 6 hours of sleep per night. Lack of sleep may exacerbate the negative consequences of stress on the body. As sleep assists our bodies to control the chemicals that create stress. Chronic sleep loss has been linked to elevated blood pressure, a faster heartbeat, and inflammation. Your heart is unnecessarily strained by all of this.
Now that you understand how poor sleep can be detrimental to your health., make efforts to ensure you get enough sleep daily. If you are having trouble sleeping, speak to a professional. They can help you navigate how you can sleep better. As poor sleep may cause even more severe issues in the body.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.