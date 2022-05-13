Are You Planning A Vacation This Summer? For Sun Protection, Start Eating These Foods In Abundance
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija talks about a few foods that can provide natural protection to your skin
Summer is the perfect time for planning getaways and beach trips. And it's critical to take care of your skin on such times. We use sunscreen to protect ourselves from the Sun's harmful rays. However, knowing a few natural methods that may help us protect the skin from the harmful rays of the Sun is always beneficial. There are some foods that can assist you in seeking sun protection internally. In an Instagram video, nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares a list of foods that you should include in your diet while planning a summer outing.
In the video, she says, “Of course, sunscreen is extremely crucial when you want to have that little romance with the Sun. But what if I told you about foods that give you protection from the inside. Foods that give you natural protection so that you don't get tan in the first place.”
Pooja Makhija recommends the following foods for internally protecting your skin from the Sun:
1) Pomegranate
Pomegranates have miraculous skin-care properties. This vitamin C-rich fruit also gives your skin a healthy glow and has anti-ageing qualities. Pooja claims that pomegranates are a good source of ellagic acid, which acts as an antioxidant and protects you from UVA and UVB rays.
2) Grapes
Grapes, especially in summer, are a great way to beat the heat. They have been shown in research to protect you from sunburn and keep your skin looking young. Grape extracts are used in practically every sunscreen product in the market, according to Pooja. As a result, consuming grapes can provide you with internal protection. Why rely solely on sunscreen when you can nourish yourself in a more natural manner?
3) Sweet potatoes
They contain the most carotenoids among all vegetables. Pooja emphasises the importance of eating sweet potatoes on a daily basis. She says that it gives you a sun-kissed glow. Sweet potatoes are also high in vitamin C and E, both of which are good for skin health.
4) Carrots
Pooja says that one medium-size carrot contains about 200 percent of your vitamin A RDA, offering you maximum protection. Isn't it fantastic?
5) Citrus fruits
All citrus fruits, in general, are beneficial to your skin. This is due to their high Vitamin C content. This antioxidant helps to prevent ageing, pigmentation, dark spots, and other skin problems.
So, don't forget to consume these foods before you set off on your next vacation.
