These Foods And Drinks Are Secretly Dehydrating You
Dehydration, especially during the hot summer months can have several harmful effects on the body. The heat and humid weather can make you lose fluids quickly through sweat. Dehydration can lead to fatigue, headaches, dizziness and decreased cognitive function. Severe dehydration can even result in more serious conditions, such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Not many know that certain fruits can drinks can exacerbate dehydration by promoting water loss or reducing water absorption. Here, we have a list of such foods that might be dehydrating you this summer.
Foods and drinks that might dehydrate you
1. Salty snacks
Foods high in salt require more water to flush out excess sodium, leading to dehydration. This increases the need for additional hydration. Snack on fresh fruits, cucumbers and other high-water, low-sodium foods.
2. Caffeinated beverages
Caffeine is a diuretic, which increases urination and can lead to dehydration if consumed in large amounts. Instead choose herbal teas, lemon water, sattu sharbat, buttermilk and water infused with fruits and herbs.
3. Sugary foods
Consuming a lot of sugar can lead to increased thirst as your body needs more water to process the sugar. The summer season offers plenty of fruits that can help you satisfy those sweet cravings.
4. Processed foods
Many processed foods contain preservatives, salt and added sugar which can exacerbate dehydration.
5. Alcohol
Alcohol is a well-known dehydrator, as it increases urine production and can make you dehydrated.
To stay hydrated during the hot months, drink plenty of water, and balance your intake of the above-mentioned foods. Also, add plenty of water-rich foods like fruits and vegetables, and be mindful of your overall fluid intake.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
