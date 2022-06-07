How To Combat Dehydration This Summer: Symptoms And What To Do
One of the most common conditions caused in summer is dehydration. We will discuss the best ways to avoid dehydration and how to stay hydrated.
Detox water is a great way to increase your water intake and stay hydrated
Dehydration is a state that occurs when the body requires more fluid than it has. This means the body is lacking the amount of fluid it needs to smoothly function. Now, one might think dehydration is just a sense of thirst however, that is incorrect.
As you may know, water makes up 55% to 78% of our body. This is distributed across all different organs and parts of the human body, including the heart as well as the brain. This means dehydration has a much higher impact than just feeling thirsty or feeling low on energy.
Long durations of dehydration can cause severe physical and mental issues and you may not even realise it! Hence, it is essential for you to regularly hydrate and drink ample water, especially in summers.
What are the symptoms of dehydration?
- Feeling thirsty
- Dryness in mouth
- Headache
- Urinating lesser compared to usually
- Fatigue and feeling tired
- Bad breath
- Light-headedness
As summer approaches, the possibility of the body getting dehydrated increases. Often times the cause behind dehydration is quite simple, low water consumption. Besides this, other reasons can also contribute to your body getting dehydrated. Some of them are,
- Unavailability of fresh drinking water
- Vomiting
- Fever
- Excessive sweating due to summer heat
- Diarrhoea
How to combat dehydration this summer?
Drink enough water
Unless the dehydration is severe, it can be easily treated by consuming ample water along with the right amount of salts and electrolytes. Make sure to drink ample water not just when you're thirsty but throughout the day. Make sure to consume 8 or more glasses of water a day.
Eat right
Eat fruit bowls and salads instead of fried foods. Fruits and vegetables are a great source of water and hydrate your body. A fruit bowl might be a great snack if you are outdoors running errands or working under the sun. Furthermore, fried foods can dehydrate the body even further.
Detox water
Detox water is a great way to hydrate your body and also increases the nutritional value of your water. It is a great substitute for water for people that might find drinking ample water difficult. Adding a few slices of cucumber and lemon or sliced fruits can elevate and replenish the body as well as the mind.
Stay inside
As it gets hotter, the ideal way to avoid dehydration is to avoid the scorching heat from the sun. Unless you need to be outdoors, it is advised to avoid doing so. Long hours under the sun not only dehydrate and exhaust the body but also expose you to harmful UV rays that might cause chronic diseases.
If staying under the sun is unavoidable, you are encouraged to always carry fresh fruit juices or ORS on you at all times. In case your body shows any signs of dehydration, as discussed above, consume water-rich foods and fluids. Finally, we encourage taking strict measures to maintain a good fluid consumption ratio this summer. This not only helps avoid dehydration altogether but regular consumption of water, ORS, and fresh fruit juices also energise and replenish the body in this scorching hot weather.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
