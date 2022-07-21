You Must Know About These Food Items To Help You Boost Haemoglobin Levels
If you often face health issues due to low levels of haemoglobin in the body, do take help from these nutritious food items.
Eating sesame seeds can help boost haemoglobin levels
Many people face issues due to the low levels of haemoglobin in the body. You must have seen a lot of women, especially, complain about health problems like anaemia that's caused due to decreased levels of haemoglobin. Haemoglobin is basically, an iron-rich protein found in the red blood cells. It works to supply oxygen to all the parts of the body. And if by any chance, your body experiences a drop in the levels of haemoglobin, that's when you start feeling a range of health conditions including fatigue, dizziness, headaches, or shortness of breath among others. So, it's really important for each and every person to work on improving the levels of haemoglobin. A page on Instagram by the name "Nutrition by Lovneet," shares a post dedicated to the food items that can help you boost haemoglobin levels.
You must consume these food items to boost your haemoglobin:
1. Raisins
These are a rich source of iron and copper that are required to form red blood cells and increase haemoglobin levels.
2. Amaranth leaves
While searching for good sources of iron, you can always place your trust in amaranth leaves. Iron-rich, amaranth greens promote coagulation and increase haemoglobin content and red blood cell counts.
3. Chana
It's believed that roasted chana is packed with protein and iron. These two ingredients, in combination, supply your body with energy and boosts your haemoglobin levels.
4. Dates
This food item is loaded with iron that can increase the number of erythrocytes thereby increasing haemoglobin levels. Dates are one of the fruits that contain iron (Fe) which is enough to match the needs of iron (Fe), vitamin C, vitamin B complex and folic acid that can help the formation of red blood cells. So, the consumption of dates can prevent anaemia.
5. Bajra
Studies say that regular consumption of millets can improve haemoglobin and serum ferritin levels to reduce iron deficiency anaemia, which is rising globally.
6. Sesame seeds
These contain various important nutrients, namely iron, folate, flavonoids, copper and others that play a role in increasing haemoglobin levels as a companion to iron in overcoming anaemia.
The post also mentions other sources for boosting immunity. And, it includes jamun, dry apricots, ragi, lentils, moringa leaves, tamarind pulp, and groundnut.
Don't forget to include these food items into your diet in order to maintain your haemoglobin levels.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
