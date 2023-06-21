These 8 Foods Might Be Disrupting Your Quality Of Sleep
A poor diet or eating certain foods can disrupt your quality of sleep. Here are the foods you must avoid.
Good sleep can improve your physical as well as mental health
Sleep is essential to help us recharge and also maintain our overall health. Hence, it is important to get good quality and a good quantity of sleep regularly. Along with sleeping on time, there are a variety of factors that influence your sleep quality. One such factor is diet. A poor diet or eating certain foods can disrupt your quality of sleep. Read on as we share what foods might be affecting your sleep.
8 Foods you should avoid eating before bed for better sleep:
1. Caffeine-rich foods
Foods that are rich in caffeine such as coffee, tea, soda, energy drinks, and chocolate are some of the common foods that might disrupt your sleep. The caffeine content in these foods stimulates the nervous system and increases alertness which can make it hard for you to fall asleep or stay asleep.
2. Spicy foods
Spicy foods can cause indigestion and heartburn, which can make it difficult for you to fall asleep comfortably. Spicy foods contain capsaicin, which can increase the production of stomach acid, leading to acid reflux and other digestive problems. It is best to avoid consuming spicy foods at least 3-4 hours before bedtime to ensure that your digestive system has enough time to settle.
3. Fatty foods
Foods that are high in fat, such as fried foods and fast food meals, can cause discomfort and bloating which might affect your quality of sleep. Consuming such foods can also lead to acid reflux and indigestion, which can make it hard for you to sleep.
4. High-protein foods
While proteins are essential for good health, consuming high-protein foods before bedtime can disrupt your sleep. The body takes longer to digest proteins, and consuming these foods before bedtime can cause discomfort and indigestion. It is, therefore, recommended to avoid consuming high-protein foods such as meat, poultry, and other animal products at least 3-4 hours before bedtime.
5. Sugary foods
Consuming sugary foods such as cake, cookies, and candy can cause a spike in blood sugar levels, leading to a burst of energy that can keep you awake. High-sugar foods can also cause fluctuations in blood sugar levels, leading to nightmares and disrupted sleep. It is best to avoid consuming sugary foods before bedtime to ensure a restful sleep.
6. Alcohol
While consuming alcohol might help you fall asleep faster, it can disrupt your sleep later on in the night. Alcohol disrupts the REM cycle of sleep, which is responsible for restoring brain function and memory consolidation.
7. Beverages with a high water content
Consuming beverages with a high water content such as water, juice, and other hydrating drinks before bedtime can disrupt the quality of your sleep by forcing you to wake up to use the bathroom frequently. It is recommended to avoid consuming these types of beverages at least an hour before bedtime.
8. Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits such as oranges, grapefruits, and lemons are known to contain high levels of Vitamin C, which might cause heartburn and indigestion. Consuming these foods before bedtime can cause discomfort and disrupt your sleep. Therefore, it is best to avoid consuming citrus fruits at least 3-4 hours before bedtime.
Avoid these foods to improve your quality of sleep. Good sleep can improve your physical as well as mental health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.