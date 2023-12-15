Home »  Living Healthy »  These Ayurvedic Drinks Will Boost Your Immunity Through The Winter

These Ayurvedic Drinks Will Boost Your Immunity Through The Winter

Here we share a list of ayurvedic drinks that will help your maintain good health through the winter season.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Dec 15, 2023
3-Min Read
Cinnamon is known for its ability to fight infections & reduce inflammation

Having a strong immune system in winter is important because this season is often associated with an increase in respiratory infections, flu, and other diseases. A strong immune system can help protect the body from these infections and reduce the severity or duration of illnesses.

Incorporating Ayurvedic foods can indeed be helpful in boosting immunity during winter. Ayurveda emphasises a balanced diet that includes herbs, spices, fruits, vegetables, and grains that are known to have immune-boosting properties. These foods can provide essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other nutrients that support optimal immune function.

Similarly, Ayurvedic drinks can also help boost immunity during winter. Certain Ayurvedic herbal teas or concoctions can help strengthen the immune system. These beverages are believed to have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties that can support overall wellness. Keep reading as we share a list of ayurvedic drinks that will help your maintain good health through the winter season.



10 Ayurvedic drinks that will boost your immunity this winter:

1. Turmeric milk



Mix 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder with warm milk, add honey if desired. Turmeric contains strong antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties, boosting immunity.

2. Ginger tea

Boil fresh ginger slices in water for 10 minutes, strain, and add honey and lemon. Ginger helps fight infections and reduce inflammation, while benefiting digestion and circulation.

3. Ashwagandha tea

Mix 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder in warm water or milk, sweeten with honey if desired. Ashwagandha helps reduce stress, improve sleep, and boost immunity.

4. Tulsi (holy basil) tea

Boil fresh tulsi leaves in water for 5-10 minutes, strain, and add honey and lemon. Tulsi has powerful antibiotic properties and can strengthen the immune system.

5. Amla (Indian gooseberry) juice

Mix 1 tablespoon of fresh amla juice with warm water or consume as is. Amla is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that enhance immunity.

6. Cinnamon water

Boil a cinnamon stick in water for 10 minutes, strain, and consume warm or allow to cool. Cinnamon is known for its ability to fight infections, reduce inflammation, and aid digestion.

7. Fenugreek water

Soak 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seeds overnight in water, strain, and drink the water on an empty stomach. Fenugreek helps boost immunity and improve digestion.

8. Giloy juice

Mix 1 tablespoon of fresh giloy juice with warm water or consume it directly. Giloy acts as an immunomodulator, enhancing the body's defence mechanisms.

9. Triphala tea

Boil 1 teaspoon of Triphala powder in water for 10 minutes, strain, and add honey if desired. Triphala boosts digestion, detoxifies the body, and strengthens immunity.

10. Mulethi (licorice) tea

Boil licorice root in water for 10 minutes, strain, and consume warm. Mulethi helps soothe the respiratory system, strengthen immunity, and reduce inflammation.

When consuming these drinks, it's best to start with small quantities and gradually increase as per your tolerance. Consume them at least 30 minutes before or after meals for better absorption. It is also important to note that while Ayurvedic foods and drinks can be beneficial, they should not be considered a substitute for a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise, adequate sleep, and proper hygiene practices.

Additionally, it is always recommended to consult a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare professional for personalised advice, especially if you have any specific health conditions or concerns.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

