These Artificial Chemicals In Your Food Are Making You Fat
Your food can contain a number of artificial chemicals which have a direct impact on body fat.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Food companies make use of these additives in their food to enhance taste
- MSG is added to food to improve taste and cut down production cost
- PFOA is a synthetic compound present in non-stick cooking pans
We all know that the food we eat has a great impact on body fat. But not many people are aware of the artificial chemicals present in food and how it can impact body weight. Processed foods carry a number of artificial chemicals which have a direct impact on body fat. And it's not just with processed foods; some seemingly healthy foods are also loaded with these chemicals. Food companies make use of these additives in their food to enhance taste, increase shelf-life and cut down cost of production.
These synthetic chemicals increase your body mass and are known as obesogens. From packaged water to yogurts, obesogens are in many processed foods. So if you are on a fitness spree and are unable to lose weight despite working out for hours, know that it is due to these obesogens in your food. Here we enlist 5 such chemicals which are making you fat.
1. Monosodium glutamate (MSG)
MSG is added to food to improve taste and cut down cost of adding natural flavours. But this one is a harmful excitotoxin. It overexcites the brain to a point where it can lead to brain cell damage and death in extreme cases. This chemical is very appealing and addictive for consumers due to which people find it difficult to avoid this chemical. MSG is a part of a number of family meals which makes all weight loss efforts futile.
2. Aspartame
To replace natural sugars, aspartame is used. So the products that claim that they contain less or zero sugar make use of aspartame to give the sweet taste. This chemical disturbs the stomach bacteria which triggers weight gain. Phenylalanine and aspartic acid, the two components of this chemical stimulate insulin and leptons. As a result, the body stores energy in the form of either glycogens or fat.
3. Bisphenol-A
BPA is found in canned or plastic containers of food. Now these foods are stored in the containers for a long period of time due to which the chemical slips into the food and eventually enters our body. This chemical fosters the growth of fat cells in our body. BPA escapes the body easily but over consumption of it can increase risk of low metabolism.
4. Mercury
This one is usually found in farm fishes and high-fructose corn syrups. Mercury is a highly toxic chemical which if consumed regularly can lead to substantial weight gain over time. This happens due to the fact that mercury slows down metabolism significantly. As a result, you end up gaining weight.
5. Perfluorooctanoic acid
PFOA is a synthetic compound present in non-stick cooking pans. It is also found in microwavable popcorn. This chemical is strongly linked to thyroid disorders, kidney issues and obesity.