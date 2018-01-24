The Secret Behind Riya Sen's Perfect Curves And Ageless Skin Decoded!
Ever wondered how Riya Sen gets that perfect body and ageless skin? Here's your answer.
Riya Sen's perfect curves and spotless skin are attributed to...
HIGHLIGHTS
- Riya Sen, the diva of Bollywood celebrates her birthday today
- She practices yoga regularly to get the perfect curves and clear skin
- If you are a beginner with yoga, practice natrajasana for weight loss
Riya Sen, the diva of Bollywood celebrates her birthday today. Well we haven't seen her hit the screen in quite some time now, but nevertheless, we admire her for her wow curves and smooth skin. And credits go to yoga! Recently the actress shared a picture on social media practicing yoga and therefore we succeeded in decoding her fitness and beauty secret! So, okay the fitness part is believed, but the glowing and young skin part seems like a bluff. But trust us, it's true! Yoga has benefits not just for your body, but for your skin as well.
Enlisted below are some of the most effective yoga poses which can induce weight loss keep your skin young as well. Take a look.
Also read: These Are By Far The Best Yoga Poses For Weight Loss!
1. Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)
This pose has two-fold benefits; it promotes weight loss and leaves you with a glowing skin too. It helps in improving blood circulation to your skin hence reducing wrinkles and improving skin texture. Lay down with your back on the ground and bend your knees. Now slowly raise your legs up in the air and keep your hands flat on the ground. You may use your hands to support your back initially. Use them for raising your body up and lowering it back.
2. Natrajasana (Lord of the dance pose)
If you are a beginner with yoga, this pose is what you need to try for weight loss. Stand straight, now hold your left ankle with your left hand and bend forward. Press your foot outwards and tilt your tailbone to support the back arch. Hold this position for thirty seconds and then change. Now repeat the same with your right leg. Once you are experience, you can practice this pose as a warm up exercise.
3. Uttanasana
This one is for a bright and glowing skin. The ability of this pose to promote blood circulation to your face is what makes it the most functional pose for a bright glowing skin. It ensures skin cell renewal by improving oxygen supply to the skin cells. And if you have some stubborn belly fat to get rid of, this pose can do wonders. Stand straight, feet closed and hands raised up in the air. Now bend from your pelvis, and slowly lower your hands and touch the ground. Keep your knees straight. Close your eyes and let your head hang freely. Stay in this position for a minute and come back to the standing position.
4. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose)
The relaxing cobra pose reduces tension, anxiety and stress, and as an added bonus, it promotes a glowing skin too! Practicing this pose improves oxygen supply to skin cells thereby eliminating all toxins from the body.
5. Child's pose
This pose promotes weight loss. Bend your knees and move your heels apart (just a bit). Now sit lightly between that gap and slowly bend forward to rest your head on the ground. You can either place your hands by your side or stretch them forward. This one is actually a relaxing pose which your practice at the end. Some parts may feel sore, just focus on relaxing them. Take 5-6 deep breaths before moving on to the next one.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------