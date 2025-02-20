The Power Of Physical Touch: Here's How It Can Boost Your Health
By incorporating more healthy touch into daily life, we can enhance both mental and physical health naturally, here's how.
Physical touch is a simple yet powerful way to improve overall health and well-being
Physical touch refers to any form of contact between people, such as hugging, holding hands, patting on the back, or even therapeutic touch like massages. It plays a crucial role in human connection and has significant psychological and physiological benefits. Physical touch can boost health by reducing stress, lowering blood pressure, improving immune function, and enhancing emotional well-being. When we experience comforting touch, our body releases oxytocin, which promotes relaxation and trust while reducing cortisol (the stress hormone). Regular positive touch can help boost your heart, read on as we explain how.
10 Ways physical touch can be beneficial for your health
1. Reduces stress and anxiety
Physical touch, such as hugging or hand-holding, stimulates the release of oxytocin, which helps lower cortisol levels. Lower cortisol levels mean reduced stress and anxiety, leading to a calmer mind and body.
2. Lowers blood pressure
Studies show that touch can activate pressure receptors in the skin, sending signals to the brain to slow heart rate and lower blood pressure. This reduces the risk of heart disease and hypertension.
3. Boosts immune function
Touch can enhance the body's immune response by reducing stress, which otherwise weakens immunity. It also improves circulation, helping immune cells move efficiently throughout the body.
4. Reduces feelings of loneliness and depression
Physical touch increases serotonin and dopamine levels, neurotransmitters that promote feelings of happiness and emotional stability. This can help combat loneliness and symptoms of depression.
5. Improves sleep quality
Touch stimulates relaxation by lowering cortisol and increasing oxytocin, which promotes better sleep. Cuddling or even gentle pressure (like weighted blankets) can help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
6. Speeds up healing and pain relief
Physical touch, such as therapeutic massage, can boost circulation, which helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to tissues, promoting faster healing. It also reduces pain perception by stimulating the release of endorphins.
7. Strengthens relationships and trust
Oxytocin, released during touch, enhances bonding and trust in relationships. Couples who engage in regular affectionate touch tend to have stronger emotional connections.
8. Enhances brain function and memory
Physical touch reduces stress hormones that can negatively impact cognitive function. Studies suggest that touch can help improve memory and mental clarity, particularly in older adults.
9. Helps with child development
Newborns and children who receive regular touch through skin-to-skin contact or cuddling show better cognitive and emotional development. It also enhances their sense of security and social skills.
10. Reduces social anxiety and boosts confidence
Touch provides a sense of safety and belonging, which can help reduce social anxiety. It can also boost confidence by reinforcing feelings of acceptance and care.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
