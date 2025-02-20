Home »  Living Healthy »  The Power Of Physical Touch: Here's How It Can Boost Your Health

The Power Of Physical Touch: Here's How It Can Boost Your Health

By incorporating more healthy touch into daily life, we can enhance both mental and physical health naturally, here's how.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Feb 20, 2025 04:42 IST
2-Min Read
The Power Of Physical Touch: Heres How It Can Boost Your Health

Physical touch is a simple yet powerful way to improve overall health and well-being

Physical touch refers to any form of contact between people, such as hugging, holding hands, patting on the back, or even therapeutic touch like massages. It plays a crucial role in human connection and has significant psychological and physiological benefits. Physical touch can boost health by reducing stress, lowering blood pressure, improving immune function, and enhancing emotional well-being. When we experience comforting touch, our body releases oxytocin, which promotes relaxation and trust while reducing cortisol (the stress hormone). Regular positive touch can help boost your heart, read on as we explain how.

10 Ways physical touch can be beneficial for your health



RELATED STORIES
related

Here's Why You Should Embrace Hugging!

Individuals who engage more frequently in interpersonal touch enjoy better physical and psychological health and improved relationships.

related

7 Health Benefits Of Hugging You Didn't Know

Everyone likes a hug. But who knew it could actually make you better? It's been proven scientifically that hugs can help us in several ways.

1. Reduces stress and anxiety



Physical touch, such as hugging or hand-holding, stimulates the release of oxytocin, which helps lower cortisol levels. Lower cortisol levels mean reduced stress and anxiety, leading to a calmer mind and body.

2. Lowers blood pressure

Studies show that touch can activate pressure receptors in the skin, sending signals to the brain to slow heart rate and lower blood pressure. This reduces the risk of heart disease and hypertension.

3. Boosts immune function

Touch can enhance the body's immune response by reducing stress, which otherwise weakens immunity. It also improves circulation, helping immune cells move efficiently throughout the body.

4. Reduces feelings of loneliness and depression

Physical touch increases serotonin and dopamine levels, neurotransmitters that promote feelings of happiness and emotional stability. This can help combat loneliness and symptoms of depression.

5. Improves sleep quality

Touch stimulates relaxation by lowering cortisol and increasing oxytocin, which promotes better sleep. Cuddling or even gentle pressure (like weighted blankets) can help people fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

6. Speeds up healing and pain relief

Physical touch, such as therapeutic massage, can boost circulation, which helps deliver oxygen and nutrients to tissues, promoting faster healing. It also reduces pain perception by stimulating the release of endorphins.

7. Strengthens relationships and trust

Oxytocin, released during touch, enhances bonding and trust in relationships. Couples who engage in regular affectionate touch tend to have stronger emotional connections.

8. Enhances brain function and memory

Physical touch reduces stress hormones that can negatively impact cognitive function. Studies suggest that touch can help improve memory and mental clarity, particularly in older adults.

9. Helps with child development

Newborns and children who receive regular touch through skin-to-skin contact or cuddling show better cognitive and emotional development. It also enhances their sense of security and social skills.

10. Reduces social anxiety and boosts confidence

Touch provides a sense of safety and belonging, which can help reduce social anxiety. It can also boost confidence by reinforcing feelings of acceptance and care.

Physical touch is a simple yet powerful way to improve overall health and well-being. By incorporating more healthy touch into daily life, we can enhance both mental and physical health naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

The Power Of Physical Touch: Here's How It Can Boost Your Health

Here's How Supplements Can Do More Harm Than Good & How To Prevent It

How To Naturally Remove Ear Wax?

Can Adding Baking Soda To Your Toothpaste Whiten Your Teeth?

Are Protein Bars Really Good For Your Health?

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases