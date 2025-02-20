Home »  Living Healthy »  7 Tips For A Healthier Mind

7 Tips For A Healthier Mind

Simple changes in routine can enhance focus, boost mood, and improve overall mental clarity. Here are seven tips for a healthier mind.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Feb 21, 2025 04:22 IST
4-Min Read
A healthy mind is just as important as a healthy body. In today's fast-paced world, stress, anxiety, and mental fatigue have become common challenges. The World Health Organisation (WHO) emphasises the importance of mental well-being, stating that good mental health allows individuals to cope with daily stress, work productively, and contribute to their community. While genetics and external circumstances play a role, daily habits and lifestyle choices significantly impact brain health. Simple changes in routine can enhance focus, boost mood, and improve overall mental clarity. Here are seven tips for a healthier mind.

Tips to improve mental well-being



A well-balanced lifestyle is crucial for maintaining mental health. According to Harvard Medical School, simple habits like getting enough sleep, exercising, and reducing screen time can help improve brain function and emotional stability. However, a healthy mind isn't just about reducing stress, it's about building habits that boost happiness, creativity, and resilience. From laughter therapy to dopamine decorating, below are seven tips for a healthier mind.

1. Train your brain like a muscle



Just as we exercise our bodies for physical strength, our brains require stimulation to stay sharp. Engaging in activities like neurobics (mental exercises), puzzles, chess, or even dancing enhances cognitive function and prevents mental fatigue. Research from Harvard Medical School suggests that learning new skills, solving riddles, or playing strategy games strengthens neural connections, keeping the brain active and agile. Incorporating these activities into your daily routine can help boost focus, memory, and problem-solving abilities.

2. Laughter therapy

Laughter isn't just a social response, it's a science-backed mood booster. Studies show that laughter reduces stress hormones like cortisol and increases the production of endorphins, our body's natural feel-good chemicals. Laughter yoga and comedy therapy are becoming popular methods for improving mental health. Watching comedy specials, engaging in playful conversations, or practicing laughter yoga tricks the brain into releasing happy hormones. Even artificial laughter can have positive effects, making it a simple yet powerful tool for reducing stress and enhancing overall well-being.

3. Dopamine decorating

Our surroundings play a crucial role in our mental state. The concept of “dopamine decorating” involves designing spaces with happy colours, nostalgic objects, calming scents, and natural elements to create a mentally uplifting environment. According to Environmental Psychology research, incorporating plants, warm lighting, and personalised decor can significantly reduce stress, improve mood, and boost creativity. Small changes, like adding artwork, using aromatherapy, or organising a cozy corner, can transform a living space into a sanctuary for mental well-being.

4. The science of doing nothing

In a world obsessed with productivity, the Dutch concept of Niksen, doing nothing with purpose, offers a refreshing approach to mental clarity. Taking short moments to daydream, stare out the window, or sit in stillness allows the brain to reset, fostering creativity and reducing cognitive overload. Scheduling periods of ‘mindful boredom' can improve problem-solving skills and prevent burnout. Next time you feel overwhelmed, give yourself permission to pause and embrace the science of doing nothing.

5. Hug therapy & physical touch

Physical touch is a powerful tool for mental well-being. Studies reveal that deep, meaningful hugs trigger the release of oxytocin, a hormone linked to stress reduction and increased happiness. Humans need 8-12 hugs daily for optimal emotional well-being. If hugging others isn't always possible, self-hugging or cuddling a pet can provide similar benefits. Prioritising physical connection through small gestures like holding hands or patting someone's back fosters a sense of security and emotional balance.

6. Music prescriptions for mental balance

Music has profound effects on the brain. Instead of just listening to random tunes, curating “music prescriptions” for different moods can enhance mental well-being. Neuroscientists suggest selecting specific genres for various mental states.

a. Morning motivation

High-energy beats (pop, jazz, afrobeat) to kickstart the day.

b. Deep focus

Lo-fi, classical, or binaural beats for enhanced concentration.

c. Stress relief

Nature sounds, soft acoustics, or meditative music for relaxation. Using curated playlists to regulate emotions and productivity levels makes music an effective, accessible tool for mental health management.

7. The five senses reset

A simple yet effective way to instantly ground yourself is the “Five Senses Reset.” This technique helps reduce anxiety and enhance present-moment awareness by engaging all five senses.

a. Sight

Focus on something visually soothing, like the sky, plants, or a happy photo.

b. Touch

Hold a textured object like a smooth stone, fabric, or warm tea cup.

c. Sound

Listen to calming tunes or natural ambient sounds.

d. Smell

Inhale an essential oil, fresh flowers, or the scent of fresh air.

e. Taste

Eat something refreshing like dark chocolate, citrus, or mint. Practicing this 30-second mindfulness trick helps centre thoughts, reduce stress, and improve emotional regulation.

Mental well-being isn't just about the usual “exercise and eat well” routine. By incorporating playful, unexpected, and science-backed hacks like laughter therapy, music prescriptions, and hug therapy, people can build a happier and healthier mind.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

