Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta Elaborates On The Concept Of Beauty Sleep

Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal shared a video on the concept of beauty sleep and how sleep should be one of the essentials of a beauty regime.
We often hear people discussing the importance of beauty sleep before attending weddings or other important social gatherings. It is thought to have beneficial effects on the skin. We all know the benefits of getting enough sleep. Sleep deprivation can have negative consequences for the body, including detrimental effects on the skin. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, recently posted an Instagram video about beauty sleep. She captioned the post, “At night, growth hormones, which help to maintain, build, and repair healthy tissue, increase. Cortisol, the stress hormone, decreases, which allows the skin to repair, heal and regenerate itself.”
She also wrote that people who get little sleep, less than 7-9 hours, showed signs of ageing sooner, with dark eyes, sagging, and dull skin appearing.
In the video, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta said that good sleep should be one of the essentials of a beauty regime. Good sleep can help decrease wrinkles, lessen the occurrence of under-eye dark circles and puffy eyes. She also referenced a study that stated that those people who slept only for five hours will have twice as many wrinkles on their faces compared to those who slept for 7-8 hours."
The skin expert also informed that sleep deprivation caused a lesser amount of blood circulation that could ultimately lead to dullness of the skin.
Watch her video here:
In the past, too, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta has highlighted various skin issues and treatments. On one occasion, she discussed the pros and cons of facial icing. Many people seek some kind of cold treatment to achieve a glow on their skin. But does it give quick and effective results? That's what Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta discussed with her followers. She mentioned that applying ice on the face was fine since it reduced puffiness and inflammation in the skin. However, it has its set of cons too. She shared that if you have issues with your skin like rosacea or skin eczema, then you should be very careful about facial icing. The process can trigger and lead to skin inflammation and irritation. Read more about it here.
The way you care for your skin has a huge impact on your appearance. So, for flawless skin, keep these tips and suggestions in mind.
