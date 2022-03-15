Facial Icing: Know The Pros Ans Cons From Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta
Though facial icing can reduce puffiness, it has a few cons too
Facial icing can be used to reduce puffiness, especially around the eyes
Facial icing is exactly what it sounds like: applying ice on the face. Though basic ice facials can be done at a spa or salon, they're very simple to do at home. Facial icing, also known as cryotherapy, can be used to reduce puffiness, especially around the eyes, reduce oiliness on the skin, treat sunburns, treat swelling and inflammation, including rashes and insect bites, reduce wrinkles, and increase the skin's glow. However, too much of facial icing can have its share of cons too. Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta shared an Instagram Reels highlighting both the positives and negatives of applying icing on the face.
She captioned the post, “From Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt to Jennifer Aniston and Bella Hadid, morning facial icing is a favourite among many celebrities. “
Then she went on to add that though it's been used for several years in many treatments, “How should you do it? Is it safe?”
In the video, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta said that facial icing or the process of applying ice on the face was fine because it not only reduced puffiness but also gave an instant glow. The skin expert also mentioned that it reduced inflammation.
However, there's another side to it which cannot be ignored either. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta said that these positive effects were temporary and this process of applying ice cannot replace your skincare routine or your skincare treatments.
She said, “If you have issues with your skin like rosacea or skin eczema, then you should be very careful about using it. This is because the process can trigger and lead to skin inflammation and irritation.”
Also, you must avoid doing this for a long period of time since, exposure to cryotherapy can again lead to a lot of inflammation and redness on the face, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta added.
Watch the video here:
So, consult your doctor or dermatologist before attempting ice facials. They may have concerns or recommendations regarding your skin condition, medications you're using, and current health status.
