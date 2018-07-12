Teens Spending Too Much Time On Internet Are More Prone To Cyber Bullying
Study says, teenagers who spend more than 2 hours browsing through social media are at a higher risk of cyber bullying. These teenagers may experience social exclusion if any private information about them is being shared on social media.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Spending more time on social media increases the risk of cyber bullying
- Teenagers may even experience social exclusion
- Research says high number of school students have been bullied online
This was an important finding which challenges past research, said co-author Artemis Tsitsika, Professor at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Greece.
Earlier, it was believed that only excessive use of a social network site profile increases the risk of becoming a victim of cyber bullying.
For their study, the researchers undertook a school-based study across Germany, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Spain.
Anonymous questionnaires about internet use, social factors and cyber bullying were completed by 12,372 students aged between 14 to 17.
The researchers found that a high percentage of school children in Romania (37.3), Greece (26.8), Germany (24.3) and Poland (21.5) have been bullied online.
A relatively lower percentage of cyber bullying was experienced in the Netherlands (15.5), Iceland (13.5) and Spain.
