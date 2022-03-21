ASK OUR EXPERTS

Pooja Malhotra Highlights The Most Common Deficiencies In Indian Women

According to the nutritionist, Indian women mostly have a deficiency of protein, calcium, iron, vitamin D, vitamin B12, folic acid, iodine and magnesium.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Mar 21, 2022 10:54 IST
Pooja Malhotra Highlights The Most Common Deficiencies In Indian Women

Indian women mostly have a deficiency of protein, calcium, iron, vitamin D etc

Sadly, the issue of malnutrition still continues to prevail in countries like India. And, today, nutritionist Pooja Malhotra has shared some pointers on this issue on Instagram. She has listed some of the most common deficiencies in Indian women. According to the nutritionist, Indian women mostly have a deficiency of protein, calcium, iron, vitamin D, vitamin B12, folic acid, iodine and magnesium.  Her post comes days after Dr Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization, spoke about the issue of malnutrition in India.

Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra often shares posts that help people follow a healthy lifestyle. In one such post, she has highlighted the importance of zinc. She stated that it is required to build a good immune system. Zinc helps in wound healing, maintains vision and support metabolism. She also shared various sources of zinc - meat, shellfish, legumes, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, pine nuts, peanuts, cashews, eggs, cheese and potatoes.

Pooja Malhotra has also spoken about the importance of calcium in our bodies. Calcium has a major role to play when it comes to keeping our teeth and bones healthy. Mainly, it is found in dairy products. However, if you cannot have dairy food items, you can still maintain your calcium intake through other alternatives. Pooja shared various sources of calcium for all those who are intolerant to milk. She stated the non-dairy sources of calcium - soy milk, tofu, broccoli, beans, almonds, sesame seeds, chia seeds, dried figs, edamame, kale, and mustard greens.

Do follow these useful diet tips by Pooja Malhotra.


Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

Trending Diseases