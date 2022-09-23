Water Retention: Check Out These 2 Easy Remedies For Water Retention By Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee
Water retention might make you thirsty often
While the human body is made mostly of water, its excess accumulation can lead to complications. When water gets collected in body tissues, it gives rise to the problem of water retention. This has become rampant nowadays and can occur due to a range of reasons. Water retention can lead to a swollen face and one may experience swelling in other body parts such as hands and feet. In addition, a person suffering from water retention can feel bloated with a persistent heavy and unpleasant feeling.
If you too are facing any of these issues stemming from water retention, then nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee is here for your help. Through a post on her Instagram page, the nutritionist guides us through some much-needed and simple remedies to reduce water retention.
She explains that water retention can result in scanty urination or when your urine output is lower than it should be. The nutritionist states that the problem can arise due to multiple factors including improper diet, low protein intake, PMS, and genetics.
However, according to Anjali Mukherjee, water retention can be effectively reduced through two easy methods.
Coconut water
The nutritionist suggests that one must have two to three glasses of coconut water every day which will help improve urination and in turn reduce water retention.
Kulit dal soup
According to Anjali Mukherjee, Kulit dal water or soup has diuretic properties and drinking it throughout the day can help ease water retention and scanty urination.
How to prepare it:
To make the kulit soup, just soak the kulit dal or horse gram for a few hours and then pressure cook it in 1.5 litre of water for about 15 minutes. One can also add ginger or any other spice to the soup to enhance its taste. Next, let the dal cool for a while and strain it. The clear liquid that you will get is you kulit soup.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
