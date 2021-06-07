Switching To A Plant-Based Diet? Don’t Miss These 3 Important Nutrients
Plant-based diet: Pooja Makhija says these 3 nutrients are important to nourish your body. If you are following a plant-based diet, do not miss these.
When following a plant-based diet, do not miss these important nutrients
HIGHLIGHTS
- A plant-based diet can help you maintain a healthy weight
- Iron is an important nutrient you should not miss
- Add plant-based sources of omega-3 fatty acids to your plant-based diet
Nutritionist Pooja Makhija shares a few important tips for those who have just adopted a plant-based diet. Plant-based diets have become increasingly popular due to their health benefits including weight loss. The diet is sustainable and good for the environment. However, it is important to ensure the intake of certain nutrients to be able to maintain a healthy and happy lifestyle while you are on this diet. So, if you are switching to a plant-based diet, here is a list of key nutrients to keep track of, according to Makhija. In a video on Instagram, she talks about the three nutrients that you need to take regularly along with the plant sources you can imbibe them from.
Do not miss these nutrients when on a plant based diet
1. Iron
If you want to continue experiencing the high energy from switching to a plant-based diet, then iron is your best friend. Incorporate plenty of lentils, chickpeas, and spinach into your diet. Also, keep an eye on increasing your vitamin C intake and lowering caffeine intake.
Also read: Reasons Why You Should Add Protein-Rich Chickpeas To Your Plant-Based Diet
2. Vitamin B12
Vitamin B12 is a key nutrient in keeping your body's nerve and blood cells healthy. The vitamin is predominantly found in animal meat sources. However, Makhija has the perfect substitute — nutritional yeast. Not only is it rich in vitamin B12, but it also has a cheesy flavour that won't make you miss cheese.
3. Omega-3
Increase your omega-3 intake by having 1 teaspoon of flax seeds, chia seeds, and hemp seeds every day. Omega-3 is essential and promotes brain health, lowers blood pressure. While meat is considered a primary source of omega-3, these seeds are also an equally rich source of this nutrient.
Also read: 3 Plant-Based Sources Of Protein And Why They Must Be A Part Of Your Daily Diet
Watch the video here:
Incorporating these three key nutritional hacks is the perfect way to ensure that your body's love affair with a plant-based diet is long-lasting and beneficial.
(Pooja Makhija is a nutritionist, dietitian and author)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.