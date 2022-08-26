Want To Strengthen Your Core? Yasmin Karachiwala’s Five Minute Work-Out Plan Is For You
Building core strength is not just restricted to your physical appearance
Yasmin Karachiwala suggests practicing knee-to-elbow to strengthen core
Core exercises are an essential part of an all-round fitness program. Apart from the sit-ups and weight lifting, exercises to strengthen the core are often neglected. In case you are wondering what are the benefits of core exercises. Let us tell you that they get your core muscles around your lower back, hips, abdomen, and pelvis in better shape. When these body parts are in harmony, it leads to better balance and stability. Not just sports but many other physical activities depend on stable core muscles. However, building core strength is not just about your physical appearance. A strong core also prevents injuries as well as back pain. On the other hand, a weak core can lead to fatigue, poor posture, and less endurance.
Maintaining your core health doesn't call for hitting the gym for hours. All you have to do is take out five minutes. Yes, you read it right. Celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, in an Instagram post, talks about a 5-minute workout, which is better than no workout at all. Watch Yasmin Karachiwala's five minute work-out plan:
Feel The Burn with this quick cardio and core circuit:
- Squat + Alt Hammer Press (1 min)
- Front Squat + Good Morning (1 min)
- Zottman Curls (1 min)
- Supine Chest Press + Bicycle (1 min)
- Lateral Lunge to Narrow Squat Jump (1 min)
The fitness coach says, “Do each exercise for a full minute and voilà you'll feel a burn in your whole body in one round.” Further she mentions that if you have the energy and time to do more, repeat the five minute set two to three times.
Yasmin Karachiwala also shares five exercises to achieve a tight tummy. Sharing the exercises, she wrote, “Name a better combination than cardio and core we'll wait. Get ready to set your abs on fire with the Tight Tummy HIIT workout.”
1️. MC x 2 + Alt Toe Tap in Pike - 3 sets x 15 reps
2️. Hip Dip + Suicide Push - 3 sets x 15 reps
3️. Side Lying Oblique Crunch - 3 sets x 15 reps
4️. Crab Reach to Toe Touch - 3 sets x 10 reps
5️. Opposite Elbow to Knee + Tuck Jump - 3 sets x 15 reps
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
