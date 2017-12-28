Surprising Benefits Of Drinking Hot Water First Thing In The Morning
Did you know any of these seven surprising benefits of drinking warm water first thing in the morning?
Warm water is one of the best home remedies to ailments and helps in having a clear digestive system
HIGHLIGHTS
- A glass of warm water every morning gets rid of the toxins in the body
- Drinking warm water in the morning accelerates the process of weight loss
- Having warm water empty stomach helps in improving bowel movement
Human body is made up of almost 60% of water. It is quintessential to our existence as we need it every day to survive. It serves a number of functions and aids in the proper functioning of human body. It gets rid of the toxins from our body and helps in getting a healthier and clearer skin too. Even warm water is one of the best home remedies to ailments and helps in having a clear digestive and excretory system. Here, we have compiled seven reasons for why drinking warm water is beneficial to health.
1. Aids digestion
The toxins preset in our body can hamper the proper functioning of our digestive system and can prove to be hazardous to our health, if not excreted out. A glass of warm water every morning, can help get rid of the toxins from the body thus enabling the better functioning of the digestive system. You can even get many skin benefits from having clear digestive tracts. It will make you feel energetic through the day.
2. Helps in weight loss
If you have been trying to lose weight, a glass of warm water in the morning can accelerate the process. This warm water increases the body temperature, which in turn helps to increase the metabolic rate of the body which enables our body to burn more calories during the day. If you add lemon to your glass of warm water, it will help your body tear down the body fats and fasten the process of weight loss. It will also stop you from craving food.
3. Improves blood circulation
Warm water helps in flushing out the harmful toxins from the body and thus helps in improving blood circulation. Warm water also relaxes the muscles, losing them so that the blood supply is not cut off in any part of the body.
4. Relieves constipation
Having a glass of warm water, empty stomach, in the morning helps in improving the bowel movement. This warm water also helps in contracting the intestinal tracts, thus helping in getting rid of the old waster more easily thus relieving the problems of constipation.
5. Good for cough and cold
Drinking warm water through a cough or a cold can help clear out the throat of mucus and aids in breathing properly. Gargling warm water with a pinch of salt, through cold, can help relieve the irritation and pain in the throat.
6. Cures menstrual cramps
Drinking a glass of warm water can also help women through period cramps. Adding ajwain to this warm water is one of the best home remedies to the cramps or stomachaches. As the warm water helps in relaxing the muscles of the body, it helps in getting instant relief from headaches or body pains.
7. Prevents premature aging
The presence of the accumulated toxins in the body can make it prone to illness and premature aging. Drinking warm water not only helps in getting rid of those toxins from the body, but also helps in repairing skin cells and increasing their elasticity and hindering premature aging.
-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------