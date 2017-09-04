Here's Why You Shouldn't Ruin Your Workout By Having Cold Water
The urge to sip from a glass of ice cold water can be very enticing post workout. But, have you ever thought about its after effects? That one long hour you have spent exercising may all go in vain.
The urge to sip from a glass of ice cold water can be very enticing post workout. But, have you ever thought about its after effects? That one long hour you have spent exercising might all go in vain. So, what's the right solution? A glass of warm water post workout. A few researchers say that cold water gives a shock to your internal organs post workout while a few others say the opposite that cold water escalates weight loss and is better post exercise. Can cold water make you feel more exhausted post workout, leading to cramps? Here are a few points to ponder on.
Beware of cramps: A few experts say that your body has to utilize extra energy to convert the cold water and bring it to the level of body temperature. You might feel worn out and more exhausted post workout after gulping down the ice cold water that might seem very appealing to you but in reality, it's a blot on your workout. Warm water will be at room temperature and will escalate your weight loss.
Stay hydrated: Experts say that it's very important to keep yourself hydrated during, before and after workout but the confusion over whether you should have a glass of cold water or warm water still persists. The 1996 Position Paper of the American College of Sports Medicine recommends cool water over cold water as the water you drink post exercise should be cooler than room temperature. Brooke Schantz, RD, a specialist in sports nutrition said, "Staying hydrated means you'll have a lower heart rate and a lower body temperature. You won't feel as tired and you'll have better performance."
Keep your weight in check: Would you want to waste that one hour of workout because of a small mistake that could easily be mended? It's time to keep your weight in check with warm or cool water.
Contrary views: A few researchers feel cold water is better than cool water as it escalates weight loss. Sports nutritionist Nancy Clark, RD, author of Nancy Clark's Sports Nutrition Guidebook said that cold water is better than warm water as it cools you off a bit better. Another researcher said that cold water can also help in preventing your body temperature from rising significantly.
Stay cool, healthy and hydrated.