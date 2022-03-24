Have You Heard Of Sunflower Seed Butter? Here’s Why It’s Important For A Vegan Diet
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra outlined the benefits of sunflower seed butter in an Instagram video.
Sunflower seed butter is a great source of Vitamin E, which is a powerful antioxidant.
Butter isn't only for bread; it's also used in cooking, baking, and even greasing dishes. But, when vegans or those preparing to go vegan crave butter, what options do they have? Is it true that switching to a vegan diet involves giving up practically everything they eat? Not at all! When it comes to substituting butter, there are a variety of vegan options. Sunflower seed butter is one such alternative. Even if you've never heard of it, once you learn about its advantages, you'll want to embrace it. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared her views on sunflower seed butter in an Instagram video.
Lovneet said in the caption that there have been numerous variations of plant-based butters with various nuts and seeds developed over the years, all of which are excellent sources of protein, fibre, vital fatty acids, and other nutrients. She added that these plant-based butters were popular among vegans, and that sunflower seed butter was one of them.
Here are some of the nutritional benefits of sunflower seed butter:
1) It is a good source of healthy fats. If you are looking for a food product rich in unsaturated fat, this is it.
2) It is a great source of Vitamin E, which is a powerful antioxidant. Vitamin E reduces cell damage in our bodies and helps slow the ageing process. It also increases immunity.
3) It contains about 47 per cent of the daily value of Vitamin B1. Hence, it aids in fighting fatigue and helps the body to convert the foods into actual energy.
4) It helps in fighting stress as it has a high magnesium content.
5) It is also a rich source of selenium, which is an important antioxidant. This nutrient reduces inflammation, fights infection, boosts immunity and improves fertility.
Lovneet added, “This form of butter is one of the healthy ways of integrating nuts and seeds into our regular diet.”
Watch the video here:
So, the next time you're craving butter, try sunflower seed butter. You can use it on bread, to bake, and it also adds a rich flavour to a variety of foods.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
