Home »  Bones & Joints & nbsp;»  Bone Health: Can Lack Of Exercise Worsen The Health Of Your Bones?

Bone Health: Can Lack Of Exercise Worsen The Health Of Your Bones?

When you lead a sedentary lifestyle, it affects your health in many ways. Here's everything you need to know.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Nov 7, 2022 11:22 IST
3-Min Read
Bone Health: Can Lack Of Exercise Worsen The Health Of Your Bones?

Bone Health: Lack of exercise can cause obesity and put pressure on our bones and joints

As a person ages, osteoporosis causes their bones to become less solid and more prone to breaking. A person's lifetime bone health is influenced by the amount of bone mass they develop during their childhood and adolescence. Their bones will shatter as they age if they don't start practising healthy behaviours and getting enough exercise today.

Lack of exercise also known as a sedentary lifestyle has many downsides. These downsides also include its negative impact on our bone health. In this article, we list ways in which lack of exercise affects the health of our bones and overall body.

 Sedentary lifestyles increase risk because they interfere with the body's regulation. For instance, inactivity is associated with a body composition that is fattier than lean, higher glucose and inflammatory levels, and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and various malignancies.



RELATED STORIES
related

10 Calcium-Rich Foods You Should Add To Your Diet If You Are 30+

Calcium: In this article, we list the best calcium-rich foods for people in their 30s should add to their diet.

related

Menopause: Things To Consider If You Are Planning To Get On Medication

Menopause: In this article, we understand how medications play a role in your menopausal journey and things you must understand before starting them.

When you lead a sedentary lifestyle, it affects your health in many ways. Some of these ways are:

Obesity

Your basal metabolism decreases when there is a lack of physical movement. Your metabolism may be impacted, making it harder for your body to break down sweets and fats. You are more prone to put on weight as a result. This excess weight further puts pressure on your bone. This pressure fastens the deterioration of your bones.

Muscle loss

Due to the fact that you are not utilising your muscles as much, you risk losing muscle strength and endurance. Muscles support and impact the health of our bones. Lack of exercise reduces the level of muscles.

Bone deterioration

Lack of exercise also directly affects the health of our bones. Your bones could become less strong and contain fewer minerals. This also fastens the deterioration of our bones and makes them more prone to osteoporosis and various other bone-related diseases.

Besides these effects on our bones, lack of exercise might have other effects. Some of these are:

  • Your immune system might not be as effective.
  • You could have less effective blood flow.
  • There may be greater inflammation in your body.
  • An imbalance in your hormones could occur.
  • Cardiovascular diseases such as stroke, diabetes, hypertension, and so on.
  • Mood disorders
  • High cholesterol
  • Certain types of cancer

You can eliminate these risks by inculcating a better lifestyle and increasing your level of physical activity. Compared to the developing skeleton of an adult up to 30 years of age, the ability of the older adult to create new bones is reduced. The bone's structure hardens and becomes more fragile. However, it will still respond favourably to loading, making weight-bearing exercise crucial for preserving bone mass.

Exercise and loading on bone may result in increased bone creation, but there are other advantages such as the prevention or even slowing down of normal ageing-related bone loss. These are less ideal, but it's vital to understand that really strenuous activity carries a risk of harm, so a moderate exercise effect that doesn't result in injury is a reasonable practical objective.

Keep these points in mind if you have a sedentary lifestyle.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Best Strong Legal Stimulants And Energy Pills Like Speed

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

Short videosBy Firework

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases