Summer Diet: Avoid These 5 Foods To Prevent Summer-Related Issues

In this article, we have a list of foods and drinks that you must eliminate from your diet this summer.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 22, 2024 06:23 IST
2-Min Read
Carbonated drinks can be extremely dehydrating and addictive.

It is of utmost importance to eat right during the summer season. Extreme heat, dehydration, digestive problems and many other issues are quite common during these months. Eating right can help you prevent many of these issues and promote overall well-being. By now, you must be aware of the foods and drinks that you should be consuming in summer. However, there are a few foods and drinks that you must avoid too for better health. In this article, we have a list of foods and drinks that you must eliminate from your diet this summer.

Foods and drinks to avoid in summer

1. Coffee



You might find it difficult to start the day without a cup of coffee. Caffeine might provide you with all the energy and help you start the day, however, it is extremely dehydrating. Since, you are prone to dehydration in summer, eliminating coffee can help prevent it. Also, coffee can increase your body's temperature.

2. Carbonated drinks



Despite the popular belief that sodas and colas can help you cool down, carbonated drinks can be extremely dehydrating and addictive. Such drinks are also high in sugar content.

3. Fried foods

During the summer season, it takes longer than usual to digest food. Fried foods can be hard on the digestive system and raise your body's temperature. Too much salt in fried foods can also dehydrate your body.

4. Alcohol

Alcohol should be avoided as it dehydrates the body and increases body temperature. It can also lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

5. Spicy foods

Spicy foods should be avoided during hot weather as they increase body temperature and make you sweat more. Consuming these foods can also lead to indigestion and heartburn which are common during the summer season.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

