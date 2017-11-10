Suffering From High Cholesterol? Follow This Diet
A bad diet is a key cause of unhealthy cholesterol levels.Read on to bring changes in your lifestyle by incorporating some foods in your diet.
Certain foods containing fiber, can lower "bad" LDL cholesterol
The primary element of a healthy lifestyle is a healthy diet, one with low levels of unhealthy fats and high levels of nutrients. But it does not end here, maintaining cholesterol at a healthy level requires you to couple a healthy diet with a good workout routine. Once you find the perfect balance between the two, you may not have to rush to the cardiologist to get you cholesterol levels checked every now and then.
Following is a note of what you can eat for low cholesterol:
1. Fruit and vegetables
For a healthy diet and reduced cholesterol, you should add vegetables and fruits in your diet. You should use vegetables as side dishes and meat alternatives. Also, fruits can be used for desserts, cereal toppings and smoothies. You can take them as breakfast.
2. Opt for reduced fat and unsaturated fat alternatives
You should switch from full fat cheese to reduced fat cheese, butter to soft spreads and full fat milk to skimmed milk, you will be able to reduce down cholesterol considerably. This helps in freeing up space in the suggested daily fat intake for foods that are high in unsaturated fat.
3. High fibre foods
You should add brown and wholegrain versions of bread in your diet. Also add pasta, and rice in your food.
4. Oily fish
Go for fishes such as like sardines , mackerel, herring, salmon, and trout. These are rich in flavour and unsaturated fat and they are considered as important part of healthy balanced diet. This helps in maintaining cholesterol levels. You can try baked trout with almonds, smoked mackerel pate and citrus sardines.
If you are allergic to any of the above food then you should take consultation with doctors. Avoid if they are causing any harm to your body. At the same time, do exercises and yoga that are good for your heart. Take the utmost measures in your daily food habits and activities. This will help you to stay healthy.