ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Stressed Amidst Festive Preparations? Here Are Some Tips To Beat Stress Effectively

Stressed Amidst Festive Preparations? Here Are Some Tips To Beat Stress Effectively

Festivals are around the corner. With so many preparations to do you might feel a little stressed. Here are some tips for you to manage stress effectively.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Nov 12, 2020 06:19 IST
2-Min Read
Stressed Amidst Festive Preparations? Here Are Some Tips To Beat Stress Effectively

Meditation and exercising can help you beat stress effectively

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Too much stress can make you consume extra calories
  2. Exercise can help you stay stress-free
  3. A healthy diet also play a role in controlling stress

The festive season is here with all the sweets, lights, diyas and much more. The celebration requires a lot of preparations too. This year with festive preparation it is also important to follow all necessary precautions to protect yourself from Covid-19. When you have too many tasks to complete, feeling a little stressed is absolutely normal. You must be aware that stress is not good for your health. Also, controlling unnecessary stress can help you enjoy the festive season to the fullest. If you feeling stressed these days, here are some tips to beat the stress and keep up the festive stress.

Festive season stress: These tips might help


RELATED STORIES
related

The Real Key To Weight Loss, No It's Not Diet Or Exercise

A number of studies show that stress is not only a powerful trigger for weight gain but also inhibits weight loss in people who're seemingly doing everything to get rid of the fat.

related

Diet and exercise may slow prostate cancer

Modification in diet and exercise, as well as the use of stress management techniques, may slow the progression of early prostate cancer.

From simple diet to lifestyle changes, simple modifications can help you beat stress effectively. Here are some tips that might help.

Newsbeep

Dr. A. D. Goyal who is a psychiatrist explains, "To reduce stress during the festive season, it is suggested to go natural and minimalistic. This will not be heavy on your pocket. Go environment friendly and unleash your creativity to stay stress-free. Festivals also offer a great opportunity to spend quality time with near and dear ones. Take a break from technology and virtual life to connect back with your family. You have all the right to say NO and saying no won't make you the party spoiler. Be careful to stay away from too much alcohol consumption and smoking as these can trigger stress. It is also okay to relax a little during festivals but don't throw the routine out of the window. But if you are overwhelmed by festival stress don't feel shy to seek help from an expert."

Also read: Weight Loss: 6 Tips To Prevent Weight Gain, Headache, Fatigue And Indigestion During Diwali

crpivlu

You should avoid consumption of alcohol to prevent stress
Photo Credit: iStock

Other tips to stay stress-free during festivities-

Do not miss exercising during festivals. Regular exercise can help you stay fit as well as reduce stress. You can start your day by exercising to stay active throughout the day. You can also try yoga or meditation.

Also read: Pandemic Stress: Focus On Self-Care And 6 Other Tips That Won't Fail

Choose healthy snacking. Unhealthy eating can make you more stressed. Avoid binge eating and indulge in healthy snacking whenever possible. But do not miss the festive delicacies as well.

Also, make sure that you give some time to yourself too. In between all the preparations make sure that you spend some time in activities you enjoy and relax for a while.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr. A. D. Goyal is MBBS, MD - Psychiatry at HopeQure Wellness Solutions)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Blood Sugar Control During Diwali
Tricks To Avoid Festive Weight Gain
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects
Pregnancy Myths: These Might Surprise You!
Surya Namaskar: A Complete Guide
Vitamin A: Benefits And Sources
Apple Cider Vinegar: Know The Health Benefits And Uses
Panic Attack Management: Tips To Follow
Vitamin C Benefits And Food Sources
Drink More Water! Here's How

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases