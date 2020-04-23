Star Fruit: This Amazing Fruit Can Help Control High Blood Pressure, Promote Weight Loss And Much More; Know All Health Benefits
Carambola which is commonly known as star fruit is a sweet and sour fruit. This fruit contains various essential nutrients. From controlled blood pressure to cholesterol, here are some noticeable health benefits of this fruit.
Star fruit can offer several health benefits
HIGHLIGHTS
- Star fruit is loaded with fibre
- This is good for controlling high blood pressure
- Star fruit is also called Carambola
Fruits and vegetables should be an essential part of your diet. There is a huge variety of fruits to choose from. Carambola which is commonly known as star fruit is a sweet and sour fruit. This fruit looks like a star with yellow and green colour. Carambola contains various essential nutrients including fibre, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B5, folate and a small amount of protein. This fruit is also low in calories. You can enjoy star fruit as usual or use it to prepare sauces, jams or turn it into juice. From controlled blood pressure to cholesterol, here are some noticeable health benefits of this fruit.
Star fruit: Health benefits of Carambola you need to know
1. Helps control high blood pressure
Star fruit contains potassium and fibre contributing to a reduction in blood pressure numbers. To fight high blood pressure you can add star fruit with other fruits to your diet. A healthy diet can help you fight hypertension effectively.
2. Control bad cholesterol
High amount of fibre and other plant-based components of start fruit help in controlling cholesterol levels. It can boost overall heart health. Controlled blood pressure and cholesterol contribute to a healthy heart.
Also read: Know Why Your Cholesterol Is High: Best Foods, Lifestyle Tips For Cholesterol By Our Expert
3. Supports weight loss
This fruit contains very few calories. It also contains fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories. High fibre content will also boost digestion. These properties of star fruit make it weight-loss friendly.
4. Good for your skin and hair
Star fruit also contains beauty benefits. It can boost both skin and hair health. The presence of vitamin C makes it beneficial for your skin. Vitamin B boosts hair health and promotes hair growth.
Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Food Habits That Can Make Acne Worse
5. Diabetic-friendly fruit
Star fruit is also a healthy option for diabetics. Diabetics can eat fruits in moderation. This is a healthy snack for diabetics.
Also read: Diabetes Diet: Can Diabetics Eat Fruits? Know Tips To Choose The Right Fruits
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.