Star Fruit: This Amazing Fruit Can Help Control High Blood Pressure, Promote Weight Loss And Much More; Know All Health Benefits

Carambola which is commonly known as star fruit is a sweet and sour fruit. This fruit contains various essential nutrients. From controlled blood pressure to cholesterol, here are some noticeable health benefits of this fruit.
Star fruit can offer several health benefits

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Star fruit is loaded with fibre
  2. This is good for controlling high blood pressure
  3. Star fruit is also called Carambola

Fruits and vegetables should be an essential part of your diet. There is a huge variety of fruits to choose from. Carambola which is commonly known as star fruit is a sweet and sour fruit. This fruit looks like a star with yellow and green colour. Carambola contains various essential nutrients including fibre, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B5, folate and a small amount of protein. This fruit is also low in calories. You can enjoy star fruit as usual or use it to prepare sauces, jams or turn it into juice. From controlled blood pressure to cholesterol, here are some noticeable health benefits of this fruit.

Star fruit: Health benefits of Carambola you need to know


1. Helps control high blood pressure

Star fruit contains potassium and fibre contributing to a reduction in blood pressure numbers. To fight high blood pressure you can add star fruit with other fruits to your diet. A healthy diet can help you fight hypertension effectively.

k49is0dg

Star fruit is good for your blood pressure numbers
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Control bad cholesterol

High amount of fibre and other plant-based components of start fruit help in controlling cholesterol levels. It can boost overall heart health. Controlled blood pressure and cholesterol contribute to a healthy heart.

Also read: Know Why Your Cholesterol Is High: Best Foods, Lifestyle Tips For Cholesterol By Our Expert

3. Supports weight loss

This fruit contains very few calories. It also contains fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories. High fibre content will also boost digestion. These properties of star fruit make it weight-loss friendly.

3cvfiqvg

Star fruit benefits: This low-calorie fruit supports weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Good for your skin and hair

Star fruit also contains beauty benefits. It can boost both skin and hair health. The presence of vitamin C makes it beneficial for your skin. Vitamin B boosts hair health and promotes hair growth.

Also read: Skin Care Tips: 5 Food Habits That Can Make Acne Worse

5. Diabetic-friendly fruit

Star fruit is also a healthy option for diabetics. Diabetics can eat fruits in moderation. This is a healthy snack for diabetics.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Can Diabetics Eat Fruits? Know Tips To Choose The Right Fruits

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

