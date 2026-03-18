Spinach To Almonds: Nutritionist Shares Top Foods For Healthier Hair
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares simple food choices that may help manage common hair problems from within.
Flaxseeds help nourish the scalp and improve hydration
HIGHLIGHTS
- Curry leaves may help prevent premature greying due to their antioxidants and nutrients
- Flaxseeds provide omega-3 fatty acids that nourish the scalp and improve hair texture
- Almonds strengthen hair with biotin, vitamin E, and healthy fats for better scalp care
Hair problems are more common than ever. Hair fall, dandruff, dryness and early greying – many people deal with at least one of these issues. The first instinct is often to switch shampoos or try new treatments. But what we eat also plays a big role in hair health. Hair needs the right nutrients to grow, stay strong and look healthy. When the body lacks certain vitamins or minerals, the hair often shows the first signs. That is why focusing on a daily diet can make a real difference over time.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a simple approach on Instagram. She links common hair problems with specific foods that can support better hair health.
Top foods for your hair
1. Hair Fall → Spinach
If you are dealing with hair fall, spinach can be a helpful addition. It is rich in iron, folate, and vitamins A and C. These nutrients support oxygen supply to hair follicles and help with growth. As Batra points out, iron deficiency is a common reason behind hair loss, especially in women.
2. Premature Greying → Curry Leaves
Curry leaves are often used for flavour, but they also offer nutritional benefits. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that support scalp health. Regular intake may help maintain natural hair colour and overall hair strength.
3. Dry, Dull Hair → Flaxseeds
Flaxseeds are a good vegetarian source of omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats help nourish the scalp and improve hydration. They can support smoother, shinier hair and better texture over time.
4. Dandruff → Yoghurt
Yoghurt contains protein and probiotics, which are helpful for scalp health. It can support a balanced scalp environment and help manage dryness and flakiness. Adding it to your daily diet can support both gut and scalp health.
5. Weak And Brittle Hair → Almonds
Almonds are packed with biotin and vitamin E. These nutrients are linked to stronger hair strands and better scalp condition. They also provide healthy fats, which support overall hair strength.
Small Changes, Real Impact
Lovneet Batra's approach is simple. Instead of only relying on external treatments, focus on daily nutrition. Hair health improves slowly, but consistent food choices can support stronger and healthier hair over time. Because sometimes, better hair starts from the inside.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
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