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Spinach To Almonds: Nutritionist Shares Top Foods For Healthier Hair

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares simple food choices that may help manage common hair problems from within.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  NDTV Health Desk   Edited By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Mar 18, 2026 05:13 IST
4-Min Read
Spinach To Almonds: Nutritionist Shares Top Foods For Healthier Hair

Flaxseeds help nourish the scalp and improve hydration

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Curry leaves may help prevent premature greying due to their antioxidants and nutrients
  2. Flaxseeds provide omega-3 fatty acids that nourish the scalp and improve hair texture
  3. Almonds strengthen hair with biotin, vitamin E, and healthy fats for better scalp care

Hair problems are more common than ever. Hair fall, dandruff, dryness and early greying – many people deal with at least one of these issues. The first instinct is often to switch shampoos or try new treatments. But what we eat also plays a big role in hair health. Hair needs the right nutrients to grow, stay strong and look healthy. When the body lacks certain vitamins or minerals, the hair often shows the first signs. That is why focusing on a daily diet can make a real difference over time.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a simple approach on Instagram. She links common hair problems with specific foods that can support better hair health.

Top foods for your hair



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1. Hair Fall → Spinach

If you are dealing with hair fall, spinach can be a helpful addition. It is rich in iron, folate, and vitamins A and C. These nutrients support oxygen supply to hair follicles and help with growth. As Batra points out, iron deficiency is a common reason behind hair loss, especially in women.



2. Premature Greying → Curry Leaves

Curry leaves are often used for flavour, but they also offer nutritional benefits. They are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that support scalp health. Regular intake may help maintain natural hair colour and overall hair strength.

3. Dry, Dull Hair → Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a good vegetarian source of omega-3 fatty acids. These healthy fats help nourish the scalp and improve hydration. They can support smoother, shinier hair and better texture over time.

4. Dandruff → Yoghurt

Yoghurt contains protein and probiotics, which are helpful for scalp health. It can support a balanced scalp environment and help manage dryness and flakiness. Adding it to your daily diet can support both gut and scalp health.

5. Weak And Brittle Hair → Almonds

Almonds are packed with biotin and vitamin E. These nutrients are linked to stronger hair strands and better scalp condition. They also provide healthy fats, which support overall hair strength.

Small Changes, Real Impact

Lovneet Batra's approach is simple. Instead of only relying on external treatments, focus on daily nutrition. Hair health improves slowly, but consistent food choices can support stronger and healthier hair over time. Because sometimes, better hair starts from the inside.


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