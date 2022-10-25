Solar Eclipse 2022: Know Date, Time And How To Watch Surya Grahan Safely
A partial solar eclipse or Surya Grahan, the last solar eclipse of this year has begun in India. According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse can be seen from most parts of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East and western parts of Asia. Most parts of India will also be able to witness the eclipse. However, people in India will not be able to see the end of the eclipse.
The eclipse began at 4:29 pm in Delhi and at 4:49pm in Mumbai.
How to see the eclipse safely?
The Ministry of Earth Science has urged people not to view the sun during the eclipse with naked eyes. The government body has mentioned that the obscuration of the sun will be approximately 40-50 percent at the time of the maximum eclipse in northwest parts of the country.
For the safety of the eyes, one should NEVER watch a solar eclipse with naked eyes. Any kind of exposure to solar eclipse can lead to permanent damage to the eyes.
Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Consultant, Eye Specialist at Fortis Hospital explains, "If you watch the solar eclipse with naked eyes it can damage your eyes by damaging your retina, resulting in solar retinopathy, which may cause loss of vision. It is recommended to avoid looking at a solar eclipse, unless you have a special solar filter, such as eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Goggles, homemade filters, or sunglasses are not sufficient."
