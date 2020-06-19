Solar Eclipse 2020: Date, Time And How To Watch This Surya Grahan Safely
Surya Grahan 2020 will be visible in India on June 21. This surya granhan will begin at 09:15:58. Here are all the details about the date and time of the eclipse and how to watch it safely.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Solar eclipse June 2020 will be visible in India
- It is the rare solstice 'ring of fire' eclipse
- Do not watch the eclipse with naked eyes
India and many other parts of the world are all set to witness the first solar eclipse of 2020. Surya Grahan happens when the moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun. The solar eclipse will be visible on June 21. There are three kinds of solar eclipses- total, partial and annular. This solar eclipse of June 2020 is the annular solar eclipse in which the moon will cover the sun from the center. A ring of sunlight will be visible in the sky, which is why it is the rare solstice 'ring of fire' eclipse.
Solar eclipse 2020: Date, time and location
In India, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 09:15:58. The eclipse will begin at 10:17:45 and the maximum eclipse will be visible at 12:10:04. It will end at 15:04:01.
According to timeanddate.com, this rare solstice solar eclipse will be visible from parts of Africa and Asia, including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, southern Pakistan, northern India and China.
How to watch the solar eclipse?
You should NEVER watch the solar eclipse with naked eyes. Direct exposure to the solar eclipse is harmful to your eyes and can cause permanent damage in the eyes.
Dr. Shibal Bhartiya, Senior Consultant, Eye Specialist at Fortis Hospital explains, "If you watch the solar eclipse with naked eyes it can damage your eyes by damaging your retina, resulting in solar retinopathy, which may cause loss of vision. It is recommended to avoid looking at a solar eclipse, unless you have a special solar filter, such as eclipse glasses or a handheld solar viewer. Goggles, homemade filters, or sunglasses are not sufficient."
You can also watch the online live stream of the eclipse.
