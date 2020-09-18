ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

Coronavirus: Until an effective vaccine becomes available, washing our hands with soap and water remains one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from infections.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Sep 18, 2020 06:01 IST
3-Min Read
Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

Hindustan Unilever earlier committed Rs 100 crores to help in the fight against COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 created an unprecedented situation around the world, resulting in many countries going into lockdown to stem the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

As lockdown restrictions ease, people are beginning to step out, use public transport, commute to work, and engage with others while observing social distancing rules.

But the global pandemic is far from over, and until an effective vaccine becomes available, washing our hands with soap and water remains one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from infections.


RELATED STORIES
related

COVID-19: Does Weather Affect Transmission Of Coronavirus?

Coronavirus transmission: Can coronavirus transmit through water? And, can it spread through mosquitoes? Expert from WHO clarifies common myths and misinformation about coronavirus transmission.

related

Breast Cancer Management Amidst Pandemic: What Expert Has To Say

Breast cancer: Diagnosis and detection of breast cancer should not be avoided or delayed by patients amidst the pandemic and must be prioritised - Dr Kanchan Kaur.

The simple power of soap and water

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), handwashing with soap is one of the most effective interventions to help reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections, including COVID-19.

"SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic, belongs to the family of enveloped viruses. Enveloped viruses have a jacket made up of lipids and proteins that allows them to exist and helps them to enter human cells when your hands touch your face," says Samir Singh, executive vice-president, Global Skin Cleansing at Unilever.

"Unfortunately, human skin is an ideal surface for germs, including enveloped viruses, to stick to. The proteins and fatty acids on the skin's surface bind to the germs like glue. Water alone cannot effectively break this interaction. Soapy water, however, is very different.

Washing your hands using soap and water has a dual effect. Soap cleverly targets and interferes with the enveloped virus' outer membrane so it cannot bind to the skin and it also washes the virus away from your body and down the sink", added Singh.

The soap makers who bring hope

While most of us remained in the safety of our own homes during the lockdown, a silent group of factory workers have been working relentlessly in the background to manufacture soap and hand sanitisers, ensuring adequate supply of hand hygiene products for the public.


The #Hopemakers video is a celebration of their selfless service and a recognition that their work will continue to be critical, especially as lockdown restrictions ease.

In the past 130 years, families around the world have trusted Lifebuoy, one of the world's trusted germ protection soap, to help keep infections at bay. The brand is now available in over 50 countries, and its long-standing mission to promote good hand hygiene habits through effective behaviour change programmes have already impacted the lives of more than 1 billion people globally. Lifebuoy is also donating over 20 million products, including soap, hand sanitisers and germ protection wipes to various organisations and initiatives all over the world to aid in the fight against COVID-19.

Closer to home, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), which produces Lifebuoy products, earlier committed Rs 100 crores to help in the fight against COVID-19. It has taken a host of other measures such as reducing the price of essential hygiene products, distributing free soap to those who needs it the most, a Rs 10-crore donation for better testing facilities, and public awareness programmes.

In crisis like this, companies have a big role to play. Unilever is working closely with Governments and partners to ensure that this global health crisis is overcome.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

To learn more about maintaining good hand hygiene, visit Lifebuoy's Twitter page.

[1] Calculation based on Nielsen unit sales information for the total markets (approximately 40 countries), latest 12 months available. Details available on request.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Healthy Sugar Alternatives
Vitamin D: Everything About It
Bedtime Tips For Good Sleep
Vegan Diet: Know The Basics
Healthy Morning Habits Experts Recommend
Common Walking Mistakes: You Must Avoid
Habits That Can Harm Your Health
Yoga For Beginners: 5 Simple Poses
Yoga For Beginners: Basics And Tips
Why Warming Up Is Important

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

5 Expert Tips To Keep Your Kitchen Sanitized, Clean And Germ-Free

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases