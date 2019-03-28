ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Smoking Not Linked To Higher Dementia Risk: Study

Smoking Not Linked To Higher Dementia Risk: Study

A statistical method called competing risk analysis was used to determine whether there was a connection between smoking and dementia.
  By: IANS  Updated: Mar 28, 2019 03:10 IST
2-Min Read
Smoking Not Linked To Higher Dementia Risk: Study

The data demonstrated that smoking was associated with a risk of earlier death but not dementia.

It is no secret that smoking increases the risk for cancer, heart disease, diabetes and even blindness. But puffing on a cigarette is not associated with a higher risk of dementia, says a new study.

The present study, published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, stands in contrast to the previous research that found a correlation between smoking and dementia.

"The underlying data (in those studies) was solid, but the analysis didn't take into account the idea of competing risk of mortality, which we felt was an important factor to consider in this case since smoking is so strongly associated with earlier death," Erin Abner from University of Kentucky, who was among the the researchers, said.


RELATED STORIES

Just One Cigarette A Day In Pregnancy Can Increase Death Risk For Baby

It is important to quit smoking before and during pregnancy in order to reduce sudden unexpected infant death risk.

India Witnesses Significant Rise In Dementia-Related Cases: Lancet

Results of the study showed that the number of people suffering from Alzheimer's and other dementia increased from 20.2 million in 1990 to 43.8 million globally in 2016.

For the study, the researchers included 531 initially cognitively-normal people.

They used a statistical method called competing risk analysis to determine whether there was a connection between smoking and dementia.

The data demonstrated that smoking was associated with a risk of earlier death -- but not dementia.

"While our study results could influence smoking cessation policy and practice, we feel that the most important consequence of our work is to demonstrate how this method could change the way we approach dementia research and to advocate for its adoption in the appropriate areas of study," said Abner.

"To be clear, we are absolutely not promoting smoking in any way.

"We're saying that smoking doesn't appear to cause dementia in this population," Abner added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Five Things To Remember Before Buying A Medical Insurance Policy

 

Home Remedies

Vitiligo: 10 Expert-Recommended Home Remedies To Your Rescue
Vitiligo: 10 Expert-Recommended Home Remedies To Your Rescue

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Smoking Not Linked To Higher Dementia Risk: Study

Did You Know Bacteria Can Travel Thousands Of Miles Via Air: Study

Aspirin Can Aid In Fight Against Tuberculosis: Study

New AI Technique Offers More Accurate Treatment For Diabetes

Is There A Link Between Oversleeping And Stillbirths?

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases