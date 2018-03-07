Slim Down Your Hips And Thighs With These Amazing Yoga Poses
Set aside a couple of minutes every day to practice some yoga poses for slimmer hips and thighs.
Try these yoga poses to get slimmer and stronger hips and thighs
HIGHLIGHTS
- Lunges are recommended for getting a slimmer and well-toned butt
- Chair pose is one of the strongest yoga poses for slimmer butt and thighs
- Half frog pose stretches and strengthens your groin and hips
One of the best ways to keep your mind at peace and body in a good state of health is yoga. But when it comes to keeping the body fit by losing weight, most of the focus is fixed on losing belly fat. However, if you have a disproportionately shaped butt and heavy thighs, you are not considered fit. The hips and thighs are equally important and efforts should be made to keep them flexible yet strong. Relax; keeping your hips and thighs in shape is not rocket science. All you need to do is set aside a couple of minutes for practicing some yoga poses for slimmer hips and thighs.
Here we enlist 5 most effective yoga poses for slim and toned hips and thighs. Keep reading...
1. Downward facing dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)
This pose strengthens your knees, toes and ankles while stretching your shoulders, and calves. And of course, if you wish to get lean thighs and butt, this yoga pose is your way to go. Start by sitting in a dog's pose, palms and knees on the floor and spread out your fingers. Now take a deep breath in and while you exhale, push your hips outwards, towards the ceiling. Straighten your knees and balance your body weight on your palms and feet. Keep your head hanging between your arms all this while. Hold on to this for 15-20 seconds and then breathe out and come back to the starting position.
2. Low lunge (Anjaneyasana)
Lunges are recommended for getting a slimmer and well-toned butt. The low-lunge pose works wonders in strengthening your butt and thighs and helps in slimming them down as well. For this pose, start with the downward facing dog. Now exhale and bring your right foot forward, right in between your arms. Keep your left knee bent on the ground and the front of your foot should touch the ground. Now lift your torso from the ground and take your hands above your head, perpendicular to the ground. Do not slouch.
3. Chair pose (Utkatasana)
This pose is one of the strongest yoga poses for slimmer butt and thighs. For this pose, pretend that you are sitting on an imaginary chair. Start by standing straight with your feet apart. While inhaling, take your hands above your head. Make sure that both your hands are facing each other. Now face upwards and start gazing at your thumbs. Now slowly bent your knees while exhaling, don't bend too much. Hold on to the position and slowly sink into it and sit in sukhasana. You may even lie down to relax.
4. Reclining big toe pose (Supta Padangushthasana)
This yoga pose strengthens your pelvic area by stretching your legs and calves. Lie down on your back, raise your right leg at a 90-degree angle and try to hold your big toe with your hands. Keep the other leg stretched on the ground.
5. Half frog pose ( Ardha Bhekasana)
This yoga pose stretches and strengthens your groin, chest, abdomen and hip area. Lie down on your belly and keep your forearms on the ground. Now slowly lift your head and torso with the support of your hands. Bend your right knee to bring it close to your right hip and grasp it with your right hand. Support your body with your left forearm.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.