Sleep: Meditation, Sleep Hygiene & Other Effective Tips To Ensure Good Quality Sleep
Achieving good sleep requires developing healthy sleep habits and maintaining a regular sleep schedule.
Use dimmer lights or candles instead of bright overhead lights when going to bed
Today's fast-paced lifestyle is characterised by demanding work schedules, constant technology stimulation, and social media engagement that can disrupt sleep patterns. As a result, people are not getting enough quality sleep, which can have adverse effects on your mental and physical health.
Sleep is an essential aspect of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. It rejuvenates and prepares your body and mind for the day ahead. Lack of sleep can lead to various physical and mental health issues. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure that you achieve good quality sleep regularly. Keep reading as we share tips to help you achieve good sleep.
Effective tips to help you achieve a good night's rest:
1. Meditation
Meditation can significantly improve your sleep patterns, quality and duration of sleep. Meditation is an excellent relaxation technique that involves changing the way you think and feel, helping you stay calm and relaxed. This can make it easier to fall asleep, reduce the time it takes to fall asleep, and improve the overall quality of sleep.
2. Sleep
Sleep hygiene refers to your habits and behaviours around sleep that can affect your body's ability to switch off and enter a state of restfulness. Practising good sleep hygiene can go a long way in improving quality sleep. Create a comfortable sleep environment that is free from distractions, noise, and light. It's also important to make sure your bed is comfortable and clean.
3. Keep a regular sleep schedule
Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, including weekends. This helps regulate your body's internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep at night and stay awake during the day.
4. Avoid stimulating activities before bedtime
Avoiding stimulating activities such as working or watching TV in bed. These activities can make it harder to fall asleep. Instead, make a habit of winding down with relaxing activities like reading, listening to calming music, or taking a warm bath.
5. Avoid caffeine & alcohol intake
Caffeine can interfere with your sleep, causing restlessness and sleeplessness. Limiting your caffeine intake during the day and avoiding it entirely six hours before bedtime can help. Similarly, while alcohol may initially aid sleep, it can disrupt sleep patterns making you feel tired and groggy in the morning.
6. Avoid heavy meals before going to bed
Eating heavy meals before bedtime can make you feel uncomfortable, leading to difficulty sleeping. If you must eat before bed, ensure it is a light snack like fruit, whole-grain cereal, or a bowl of oatmeal.
7. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise can help improve the quality of your sleep. It promotes hormone balance, increases the production of sleep hormones, and triggers muscle relaxation, reducing stress levels. Exercises like yoga, Pilates, and stretching can help you sleep better by fostering relaxation.
8. Seek medical help
If you have tried several sleep-inducing techniques, and none seem to be working, seek medical attention. Your lack of sleep may be due to an underlying medical condition such as sleep apnea, depression, or anxiety. A medical professional will provide appropriate treatment to help you get better sleep.
Good quality sleep is vital to our overall health and well-being. Adhering to these sleep-enhancing tips will likely help you sleep better and maintain good sleep hygiene. Sleep well!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
