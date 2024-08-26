Home »  Living Healthy »  Skincare Tips: Try These Desi Home Remedies For Dark Circles

Skincare Tips: Try These Desi Home Remedies For Dark Circles

Regular use of these remedies, combined with a healthy lifestyle, can provide noticeable improvement.
Dark circles are the darkened or discoloured areas under the eyes, often giving a tired or aged appearance. They can be caused by various factors, including genetics, lack of sleep, aging, dehydration, allergies, and excessive sun exposure. Thinning skin and loss of fat and collagen around the eyes as one ages can make the blood vessels beneath more visible, contributing to the appearance of dark circles. Desi home remedies can help reduce the appearance of dark circles by using natural ingredients that soothe, hydrate, and lighten the skin. Keep reading as we share a list of desi remedies you can try to reduce dark circles.

Desi home remedies for dark circles

1.⁠ ⁠Cucumber slices



Cucumbers are rich in antioxidants and flavonoids that help lighten the skin and reduce puffiness around the eyes. The cooling effect of cucumbers soothes the eyes, helping to reduce inflammation and hydrate the skin. Cut thick slices of chilled cucumber and place them on your closed eyes. Leave them on for 10-15 minutes. Repeat this process twice daily for the best results.

2.⁠ ⁠Potato juice



Potatoes contain natural bleaching agents and vitamins C, B1, B3, and B6, which help in reducing dark circles. The starch in potatoes nourishes the under-eye skin, making it brighter and more even-toned. Grate a raw potato and extract its juice. Soak cotton pads in the juice and place them on your dark circles. Leave them on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing with cool water. Apply daily.

3.⁠ ⁠Almond Oil

Almond oil is rich in vitamin E and antioxidants that help nourish and rejuvenate the skin. It reduces dark circles by lightening the skin tone and moisturising the delicate under-eye area. Before going to bed, gently massage a few drops of almond oil under your eyes. Leave it on overnight and rinse with cool water in the morning. Repeat this nightly.

4.⁠ ⁠Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera has moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties that help soothe and hydrate the skin, reducing dark circles. It also helps in lightening the skin tone. Apply fresh aloe vera gel under your eyes before going to bed. Gently massage it in and leave it on overnight. Rinse with cool water in the morning. Use this remedy daily for the best results.

Adding vitamin E oil to the aloe vera gel can enhance its efficiency in a great way

Aloe vera has moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties

5.⁠ ⁠Rose water

Rose water is known for its skin-rejuvenating properties. It acts as a natural toner and lightens the skin under the eyes, reducing the appearance of dark circles. Soak cotton pads in chilled rose water and place them on your closed eyes. Leave them on for 10-15 minutes. This can be done twice daily for best results.

6.⁠ ⁠Cold milk

Cold milk contains lactic acid, which helps in reducing puffiness and lightening dark circles. The cooling effect of milk soothes the eyes and reduces any inflammation. Dip cotton balls in cold milk and apply them to the dark circles. Leave them on for 10-15 minutes and then rinse with cool water. Repeat this twice a day.

These remedies offer a natural approach to reducing dark circles, with consistent use being key to achieving noticeable results.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

Trending Diseases