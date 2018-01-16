Sidharth Malhotra's Fitness Mantra Decoded On His Birthday!
He is also a gaming enthusiast and is fond of football, running and swimming. He makes sure to practice them at least two times in a week.
Sidharth stresses on the importance of core exercises
When we first saw him making a debut with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's Student of the Year, little did we know that the actor perform so well in the industry. Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood's very own romantic boy turns 33 today. With films like Kapoor and Sons, Ek Villain, Hasee toh Phasee and A Gentlemen to his credits, the actor's hard work and dedication is the key to his fast-paced growth in the industry. And apart from his promising acting skills, we can't help but get inspired by Sidharth's fitness routine as well.
Fitness regime
Sidharth, who is all set for his next release Aiyaary, is a die-heart fitness enthusiast and begun working out at the young age of 18. With the assistance of his trainer Satish Narkar, Sidharth able to sport his six pack abs like a total pro. He is also a gaming enthusiast and is fond of football, running and swimming. He makes sure to practice them at least 2 times in a week.
While emphasising on being muscular, Sidharth plans his workouts that are light on his feet, so that he is able to meet the dancing routines required for his films.
His workout schedule begins with warm-up exercises for 10 minutes, followed by cardio and weight training.
According to a few of his media interactions, Sidharth feels that you should focus more on the time spent on exercises rather than focusing on the number of reps you do.
Besides, push-ups, pull-ups and running are the 3 most effective kinds of exercises for Sidharth and that you must incorporate them in your daily fitness routine. He believes that it is very important to work on your core and lower back to achieve optimum levels of fitness.
Diet regime
Sidharth's diet regime includes mostly organic and homemade food. A fan of everything sweet, Sidharth tries to not overdo sugar intake by consuming healthy and naturally sweet foods. Dark chocolate is one of his favourites. He replaces sugar with honey or jaggery for times he is craving for sweets.
He also includes a lot of fruits (not fruit juices) in his diet. Since there is high content of fibre and sugar fruit juices, he avoids them in all circumstances.
Chicken, meat, fish and other sources of protein-rich foods are also his top favourites.
Sidharth's eating pattern involves the first meal of his day at sunrise and the last meal of the day at sunset. He believes that you must avoid eating heavy-carbs towards the end of the day.
We wish you a very happy birthday Sidharth! More power to you!
