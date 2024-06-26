Sick Of Constant Bloating? Incorporate These Drinks In Your Diet For Relief
Bloating is a sensation of fullness or swelling in the abdomen, often caused by excess gas or disturbances in the movement of the muscles of the digestive system. While occasional bloating is common, constant bloating is not normal and can indicate underlying health issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), food intolerances, or other gastrointestinal conditions. Diet changes can significantly help reduce bloating. Additionally, some drinks can be particularly helpful in reducing bloating. In this article, we share a list of drinks you can try to relieve constant bloating.
10 Drinks that can help reduce bloating:
1. Peppermint tea
Peppermint contains menthol, which relaxes the gastrointestinal muscles and improves the flow of bile, aiding digestion and reducing bloating. Drink a cup of peppermint tea after meals. Steep a peppermint tea bag or fresh peppermint leaves in hot water for 5-10 minutes.
2. Ginger tea
Ginger contains compounds that stimulate digestive enzymes and help reduce gas and bloating. Boil fresh ginger slices in water for 10 minutes, strain, and drink. You can also use ginger tea bags. Consume before or after meals.
3. Chamomile tea
Chamomile has anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties that relax the digestive tract and relieve bloating. Steep chamomile tea bags or dried chamomile flowers in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Drink a cup before bedtime.
4. Fennel tea
Fennel seeds contain anethole, which relaxes gastrointestinal muscles and helps expel gas, reducing bloating. Crush a teaspoon of fennel seeds and steep in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Drink after meals.
5. Lemon water
Lemon stimulates the production of hydrochloric acid in the stomach, aiding digestion and reducing bloating. Squeeze half a lemon into a glass of warm water and drink it first thing in the morning or before meals.
6. Apple cider vinegar
ACV contains acetic acid, which helps increase stomach acid production, improving digestion and reducing bloating. Mix one tablespoon of ACV with a glass of water and drink before meals. Be sure to dilute ACV to protect your teeth and throat.
7. Pineapple juice
Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins and aids digestion, reducing bloating. You can drink fresh pineapple juice or eat fresh pineapple chunks. Avoid canned pineapple with added sugars.
8. Kefir
Kefir is a fermented dairy product rich in probiotics, which promote a healthy gut microbiome and reduce bloating. Try drinking a small glass of kefir daily. Start with a small amount to allow your digestive system to adjust.
9. Cucumber water
Cucumbers are high in water and contain anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce bloating and water retention. Add cucumber slices to a pitcher of water and let it infuse for a few hours. Drink throughout the day.
10. Dandelion tea
Dandelion is a natural diuretic that helps flush out excess water and sodium, reducing bloating. Steep dandelion tea bags or dried dandelion root in hot water for 5-10 minutes. Drink once or twice a day.
For best results, these drinks should be consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet. Adjust the timing based on individual preferences and digestive comfort.
