Women, Here's Why You Should Avoid Trying Tester Make Up
The Canadian woman reportedly tried a tester lipstick at a cosmetic store and developed an incurable disease on her lips.
Experts warn against the risk of using tester cosmetic products
HIGHLIGHTS
- Canadian woman reportedly contracted herpes after using tester lipstick
- Cosmetic products are loaded with preservatives
- Experts warn against the risks of sharing make up products
Do you test make up samples (commonly known as testers)? A medical expert warns against the regular use of these items as it may risk herpes or even blindness. This happened after a Canadian woman reportedly contracted herpes after using one of the testers of a lipstick at a cosmetic store. The woman is now suing the make-up giant company namely Sephora.
According to Amreen Bashir, a lecturer of Biomedical Science at the Aston University, cosmetic products are loaded with preservatives to prevent the growth of microbes. But, when these products are mishandled, it can lead to the transmission of diseases.
And it's not just limited to herpes; you can also get affected by pink eye due to contaminated mascaras. The symptoms do not end here; it can go up to discharge, redness and even blindness in some cases.
Most people, who get infected with such virus, do not show visible symptoms of the same initially. But over the years, the signs may start to appear in the form of blisters on skin. Though there is no cure for herpes at present; length of the infection can be reduce with some procedures.
The lecturer warns against sharing make up products and strictly warns against using make up testers.
Daily mail reports that the Sephora woman visited a cosmetic shop in Hollywood and used one of the tester lipsticks on display. A document procured from TMZ reports that due to this she has developed an incurable disease on her lips.
Doctors then diagnosed her with herpes. Her lawsuit states that Sephora failed to warn customers against the risks of using tester products.