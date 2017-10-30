Seven Popular Health Myths Debunked!
Life is so complicated already and we don't want these useless myths to worsen things for you. Here we debunk for you some of the most popular health myths ever.
1. You should Drink 8 to 12 glasses of water in A Day
So, one of the most popular health myths to ever exist asks you to drink at-least 8 to 12 glasses of water each day. Well, not really. To be honest, you don't actually even have to count the number of water glasses you gulp-down. Just drink water when feel like doing it, because there are other sources as well where you get your water from like fruits, soups, tea, coffee and the likes.
2. Sex Increases Your Risk of Heart Attack.
Sex doesn't increase your risk of heart attack, period. In fact, it does not put you to any major health risk. It's a great exercise, and has many a benefits attached to it as in regulating blood pressure levels, balancing the levels of hormones as such testosterone and estrogen and even helps bring down chances of osteoporosis.
3. Eggs are Bad for your Health
This one is a downright lie, to say the least. With nutrients such as proteins, calcium, and Omega-3 fats, eggs are miraculously good for your health and well-being.
4. The More You Sweat, The Slimmer You Get
Practically, sweat has nothing to do with losing weight. We sweat so as to balance the temperature levels of our body and that's all there is to it.
5. An Apple A day Keeps The Doctor Away
Now this is something we've been hearing all-through our lives. Although apples are very good to our health as they provide us with important antioxidants and dietary fiber, they are simply not self-sufficient, implying that it's not something that you can solely rely on to stay healthy.
6. Cracking Joints Causes Arthritis
Apart from that creepy noise it creates, cracking of your joints does no bad, and no it does not cause arthritis. So feel free to do it.
7. Coffee Obstructs Growth
A lot of people think that consumption of caffeine is responsible for stunting your child's growth. Well there's no proof to this 'fact' till date. So, go ahead and grab that delicious cup of coffee.