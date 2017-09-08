Home » Sexual Health » Masturbation Can Lead To Physical Weakness: Myth Or Fact?
Masturbation Can Lead To Physical Weakness: Myth Or Fact?
Masturbation is normal and natural human behaviour and there is nothing dirty, impure or sinful about it. Males and females, both are prone to masturbating.
Remember these myths and facts about masturbation
Firstly, let’s identify the myths and facts related to masturbation.
1. Masturbation is bad
There is nothing wrong, bad or sinful about it. It is believed that masturbation is a sinful act which distracts you from your purpose in life and shifts your focus to sexual activities more.
After the onset of puberty, the brain secretes sexual hormones which reach a limit in the body. After that, the mind triggers a series of reactions for its utilization one of which is masturbation.
2. Masturbation is only for men
No, women masturbate too. Women reach sexual maturity before men. Also, the expression of sexual hormones is controlled by the same mind and body mechanisms in both men and women.
3. Masturbation is only for frustrated people
Like people practice mentally for their performance at work or school or college, masturbation is a sexual healing aspect where you try to improve all aspects of your sex life.
4. Your body has limited amount of semen, masturbating will make you lose it
A man’s testicles tend to produce semen after 24 hours of puberty till his reproductive hormones are healthy. Semen is produced at a slow rate and, it can take up to 48 hours for a satisfactory ejaculate. But yes, too much masturbation may decrease semen in quantity.
5. Masturbation can harm sexual organs
If exercised in a safe manner, it will enhance the development of your sexual organs. But external aids and rough practice may harm your sexual organs.
6. Masturbation leads to psychological problems
If it is seen as a negative process, you can face fear of what this may do to your body, mind and organs. Too many thoughts about what it can do to you can harm you emotionally and psychologically.
