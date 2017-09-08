ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Sexual Health »  Masturbation Can Lead To Physical Weakness: Myth Or Fact?

Masturbation Can Lead To Physical Weakness: Myth Or Fact?

Masturbation is normal and natural human behaviour and there is nothing dirty, impure or sinful about it. Males and females, both are prone to masturbating.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Sep 8, 2017 05:43 IST
2-Min Read
Masturbation Can Lead To Physical Weakness: Myth Or Fact?

Remember these myths and facts about masturbation

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Both men and women are prone to masturbating
  2. Women reach sexual maturity before men
  3. If exercised safely, it enhances the development of sexual organs
Masturbation is self-induced sexual excitement. To begin with, quit all wrong ideas about it. Where people consider it sinful to perform such sexual acts due to religion or culture, talking or discussing about masturbation becomes difficult. And this is not just with the not-so-educated lot, a good chunk of highly educated people also think twice before mentioning this word in public. Sadly, due to this people fail to speak up and talk about their queries related to masturbation. Teachers and elder tend to dodge questions related to it. 

So, the first thing to do before proceeding here is to understand that masturbation is normal and natural human behaviour and there is nothing dirty, impure or sinful about it. Males and females, both are prone to masturbating. 

Firstly, let’s identify the myths and facts related to masturbation. 
RELATED STORIES

'Is It Normal To Masturbate?'

'Does Masturbation Lead To Impotence: Myth Or Fact?'


1.    Masturbation is bad
There is nothing wrong, bad or sinful about it. It is believed that masturbation is a sinful act which distracts you from your purpose in life and shifts your focus to sexual activities more.
After the onset of puberty, the brain secretes sexual hormones which reach a limit in the body. After that, the mind triggers a series of reactions for its utilization one of which is masturbation.

2.    Masturbation is only for men
No, women masturbate too. Women reach sexual maturity before men. Also, the expression of sexual hormones is controlled by the same mind and body mechanisms in both men and women. 

3.    Masturbation is only for frustrated people
Like people practice mentally for their performance at work or school or college, masturbation is a sexual healing aspect where you try to improve all aspects of your sex life. 

4.    Your body has limited amount of semen, masturbating will make you lose it
A man’s testicles tend to produce semen after 24 hours of puberty till his reproductive hormones are healthy. Semen is produced at a slow rate and, it can take up to 48 hours for a satisfactory ejaculate. But yes, too much masturbation may decrease semen in quantity. 

5.    Masturbation can harm sexual organs
If exercised in a safe manner, it will enhance the development of your sexual organs. But external aids and rough practice may harm your sexual organs. 

6.    Masturbation leads to psychological problems
If it is seen as a negative process, you can face fear of what this may do to your body, mind and organs. Too many thoughts about what it can do to you can harm you emotionally and psychologically.

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------