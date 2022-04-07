ASK OUR EXPERTS

Rujuta Diwekar Throws Light On Three Food Tips For Ramzan

Rujuta Diwekar Throws Light On Three Food Tips For Ramzan

हिंदी में पढ़ें

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared three food tips that can help those fasting remain fit and healthy during Ramadan.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Apr 7, 2022 12:45 IST
4-Min Read
date 2022-04-07

If you make the right food choices, fasting can be easier

Ramzan is one of the most significant months for Muslims all around the world. People fast, pray and engage in a lot of charitable activities during this month. They wake up early for their pre-dawn meal known as sehri, and break their fast with the iftar in the evening. Having two meals at such a long gap could take a toll on the health. However, if you make the right food choices, the task becomes easier. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared three food tips that can help those fasting during Ramzan remain healthy.

Here are Rujuta Diwekar's suggestions:

1) Fasting over a period of one month could get exhausting. However, the foods you eat play an important role in keeping you active and healthy. Rujuta suggested that you must finish your morning meal — sehri — with milk or a fresh fruit milkshake. She went on to say that milk has a high beverage hydration index and that it also keeps thirst at bay. Fruits are simple to digest, nutritious, and healthy. They also aid in the prevention of bloating and constipation.


2) The nutritionist advises on having curd and dates while you are breaking the fast. It is a classic traditional combination to keep the body cool and prevents overeating. She suggested that you can either set curd with dates or eat a date first, followed by curd.

3) Rujuta stated that if you are low on energy or feel constipated, you can end the night meal with an aliv ladoo or jaggery and ghee or banana as you enter week 2. Aliv ladoo is a highly nutritious superfood.

Take a look at her post here:

When you fast throughout Ramzan, in addition to your eating, your sleeping pattern, too, changes. As a result, the body's biological clock experiences a number of physical and mental changes. Fasting causes the body to slow down its metabolism in order to utilise energy as efficiently as possible while dehydrated and hungry.


So, keep these tips by Rujuta Diwekar in mind while you are fasting and stay healthy and nourished.

