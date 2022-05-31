ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Wala Or Khus: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Outlines Its Benefits, Especially In Summer

Wala Or Khus: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Outlines Its Benefits, Especially In Summer

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared the benefits of vetiver roots and the different ways in which they can be used
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: May 31, 2022 10:42 IST
4-Min Read
Wala Or Khus: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Outlines Its Benefits, Especially In Summer

You can also use the sun-dried wala in your bathing water

Some age-old traditions may look simple or old to follow, but they carry several health benefits. One such thing native to India is vetiver, also known as khus or wala. Do you know vetiver works as a great cooling agent and can be used in drinking water, especially in summer? In an Instagram video, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar highlights the health benefits of vetiver and how the roots can be used in the summer season. Rujuta says that the wala root ritual has nowadays gone off the radar but it's high time we bring it into the mainstream.

Rujuta states that the wala root ritual helps when there's a breakout, especially on the chin, hair fall and itchy scalp, if the stomach doesn't clear properly, and body odour.

She adds that the wala root grows like grass and farmers usually grow it around their crops or along the boundaries of their hutments.


RELATED STORIES
related

Most Important Factors To Keep In Mind While You Are Trying To Lose Weight

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares tips to optimise your weight-loss plan, and make it long-term and sustainable

related

Rujuta Diwekar Throws Light On Three Food Tips For Ramzan

Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared three food tips that can help those fasting remain healthy

So, how to use wala roots?

1) Use wala in drinking water

Add wala roots to your drinking water in the earthen jar that you use to store and keep water cool. Rujuta states that over time, the wala will settle at the bottom. Once the roots steep into the water for a few hours, you can drink it. Rujuta adds that after a few hours, the water with wala gets a nice fragrance and just a sip would be enough to keep you cool.

She further tells that after using wala for three days, you can sun dry them entirely. Then, you can use it again by adding them to water for three more days.

2) Use wala in bathing water

You can also use the sun-dried wala in your bathing water and it will make you feel fresh.

3) Use wala as a loofa

The dried wala can also work like a loofa, Rujuta states.

Here's her post:

Now that you know how vetiver roots are beneficial for the body, start using them, especially during these hot summer days.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Beat Water Retention- 10 Hacks
Vegan Protein Sources
5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Tips To Fix Your Sleep Cycle
Hydrating Summer Drinks
Health Tips To Get Summer Ready
Hypertension: Foods & Drinks To Avoid
Routine Health Checks Women Must Do
International Women's Day Special
Signs You Are Not Eating Enough Protein

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

5 Best Supplements for Muscle Growth To Get Shredded

 

Home Remedies

What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids
What Foods To Eat & Avoid For Adenoids

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

Urgently Address Gaps In Cancer Care: WHO

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases