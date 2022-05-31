Wala Or Khus: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Outlines Its Benefits, Especially In Summer
Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared the benefits of vetiver roots and the different ways in which they can be used
You can also use the sun-dried wala in your bathing water
Some age-old traditions may look simple or old to follow, but they carry several health benefits. One such thing native to India is vetiver, also known as khus or wala. Do you know vetiver works as a great cooling agent and can be used in drinking water, especially in summer? In an Instagram video, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar highlights the health benefits of vetiver and how the roots can be used in the summer season. Rujuta says that the wala root ritual has nowadays gone off the radar but it's high time we bring it into the mainstream.
Rujuta states that the wala root ritual helps when there's a breakout, especially on the chin, hair fall and itchy scalp, if the stomach doesn't clear properly, and body odour.
She adds that the wala root grows like grass and farmers usually grow it around their crops or along the boundaries of their hutments.
So, how to use wala roots?
1) Use wala in drinking water
Add wala roots to your drinking water in the earthen jar that you use to store and keep water cool. Rujuta states that over time, the wala will settle at the bottom. Once the roots steep into the water for a few hours, you can drink it. Rujuta adds that after a few hours, the water with wala gets a nice fragrance and just a sip would be enough to keep you cool.
She further tells that after using wala for three days, you can sun dry them entirely. Then, you can use it again by adding them to water for three more days.
2) Use wala in bathing water
You can also use the sun-dried wala in your bathing water and it will make you feel fresh.
3) Use wala as a loofa
The dried wala can also work like a loofa, Rujuta states.
Here's her post:
Now that you know how vetiver roots are beneficial for the body, start using them, especially during these hot summer days.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.