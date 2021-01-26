Republic Day: Nutrient-Dense Tricolour Foods You Must Add To Your Diet
On the occasion of Republic Day 2020, here are some healthy tricolour foods you should add to your diet.
Bright coloured fruits and vegetables are loaded with essential nutrients
HIGHLIGHTS
- Orange coloured foods are loaded with vitamin A
- Milk, tofu and cottage cheese are healthy sources of protein
- Add enough green leafy vegetables to your daily diet
A rainbow diet is a popular concept that can offer multiple nutrients. Adding different colours to your diet not only makes it visually appealing but also adds a wide variety of essential nutrients. Fresh fruits and vegetables are best colourful choices to add to your diet. On the occasion of Republic Day 2020, here are some healthy tricolour foods you should be consuming. On this day one should also take a step ahead for their healthy and fit lifestyle and free themselves from bad habits and practices, which take a toll on their health. Therefore, add the goodness of tricolour foods in your diet that are loaded with essential nutrients.
Tricolour foods you should add to diet
1. Orange
The orange colour of food consists of a powerful antioxidant beta carotene, which is essential for healthy skin, hair and vision. Hence, it is important to have some orange food on your plate every day to maintain the balance of beta carotene in your body. Orange colour food that one can add on their daily diet are:
Pumpkin
The famous 'Halloween' food Pumpkin is loaded with antioxidant lutein, vitamin C, vitamin E, and iron, which helps in strengthening the immune system and plays a major role in keeping the skin and eyes healthy.
Apricots
Apricots are rich in fibre as well as potassium which protect the body against life-threatening illness such as diabetes and heart disease.
Also read: Dried Apricots Can Be Your Healthy Snack This Winter: 5 Health Benefits You Cannot Afford To Miss
Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe is a juicy food item related to watermelon and honeydew melon. These food items are an excellent source of Vitamin A and C that keeps the body hydrated and balances body fluids.
Carrots
Widely used and consumed as a salad, carrot is a low calorie vegetable which is sweet to taste. This veggie lowers the cholesterol level in the body and improves the eye health. Besides this, it is also weight loss friendly food and hence, one can grab a carrot whenever hungry!
Oranges
Being a good source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidant beta-cryptoxanthin, oranges protects the cells from damage. This citrus fruit is full of fibre and fulling for the human gut.
Sweet potatoes
This veggie is full of vitamin A and C as well as potassium and is surely a 'health' food.
2. White
Although a plate full of colourful veggies tempt our taste buds, food items that are not so colourful also have quiet an importance in our diets. Following are the white diet that might not be as tempting, but holds a major importance in maintaining a healthy body:
Mushroom
The antioxidant level and Vitamin D content in mushrooms boosts the immunity and lessen the risk of developing serious health conditions such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.
Cauliflower
Cauliflower has many similarities to its other colourful cruciferous cousin, broccoli. These cruciferous vegetables are the largest source of phenolic compounds in the human diet.
Also read: Cabbage Health Benefits: Boost Immunity, Control Blood And Much More With This Winter Vegetable
Oatmeal
The perfect breakfast that makes one feel full for a long time is oatmeal. Oats consist of the soluble fibre that binds the bad cholesterol and keeps heart diseases at bay.
Milk
Milk is the best source of proteins containing all the essential amino acids required for the healthy body. Along with this, tryptophan in milk causes the secretion of brain chemicals serotonin and melatonin that induce a sound sleep. Besides this, calcium and magnesium in it have a calming effect on muscles.
Tofu
Tofu is a good source of proteins and contains all the essential amino acids, which not only helps to cut down the cholesterol level of the body but also decreases the risk of cancer.
3. Green
Green coloured fruits and veggie are full of vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals (plant compounds that help the body to fight diseases). Green food one must include in their daily diet are:
Peas
Good things come in small packages, and peas are perfect example to it. Pea is a protein rich food and a good source of iron and zinc that helps reducing inflammation and lowers the risk of chronic health conditions.
Kiwi
This bright green gem is one of the richest source of vitamin C, has phytochemicals lutein, and anthocyanin that provides immunity to the body to fight with diseases.
Green leafy vegetables
Green leafy vegetables such as Kale, spinach, cabbage, lettuce, etc. are low in calories and fat, but a rich source of vitamin C and K, dietary fibre, and folate. Such veggies reduce the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, and mental decline.
Grapes
Green grapes are excellent source of antioxidants and are packed with flavonols that plays a crucial role in preventing cell damage.
Also read: Grape Juice Health Benefits: Fight Skin Issues, High Blood Pressure, Weak Immunity And Much More With Grape Juice
Beans
Beans are proven to have anti-cancer properties due to the chlorophyll content in it. It serves to be a good source of iron, folic acid, and vitamin K in them which also promotes bone health.
(Garima Goyal is a Ludhiana-based Dietician)
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.