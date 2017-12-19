Repeating The Same Actions Can Signal An Early Onset Of Dementia: Tips To Prevent It
A habit of repeating the same action again and again and asking the same question even after it has been answered can signal an early onset of dementia. Here's a list of tips to help you prevent it.
- Dementia is a mental illness which affects the memory
- 47 million people across the world are dealing with this condition
- Learning is the main pursuit of keeping your brain young always
Are you in a habit of doing the same thing again and again? Beware! A new research suggests that these are the early signs of dementia. According to a new study conducted by researchers at The Alzheimer's Association showed that repeating the same task again and again, for example collecting items, asking the same question again and again even after it has been answered and making the same mistake too often can be the early signs of dementia.
Dementia is a mental illness which affects the brain's ability to think well and remember things, as a result these minute problems start affecting the daily life of the victim. Besides this, depression is also a potential sign of dementia. Constant mood swings and a shift in personality can also point towards an early onset of dementia.
A study report reveals that 47 million people across the world are dealing with this condition. Of these, India contributes 4.1 million. The numbers are expected to double by the 2035.
Here's how you can prevent the early onset of dementia.
1. Never stop the learning process
One of the best ways to keep your brain going is to continue to learn throughout your life. Learning is the main pursuit of keeping your brain young always. This is one of the major reasons why bilingual people show dementia symptoms later than the people who do not know many languages.
2. Keep yourself moving always
Exercising, workouts and keeping you fit are essential elements of preventing early ageing. Even something as basic as walking can contribute in preventing early onset of dementia. Reducing belly fat can also contribute greatly in cutting dementia risk. People with belly fat start showing dementia symptoms quite early.
3. Eat well, eat smart
Shift from omega 6 to omega 3, from soybean oil to olive oil, from fats and carbs to protein and fibre, from red meats to vegetables and legumes, this is the first step towards eating well and eating smart. Your diet can do wonders in keeping your body and mind young and healthy always.
