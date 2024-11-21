Myopia In Children: Cause, Prevention, Symptoms And More
Below we discuss the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment for myopia in children.
Myopia, commonly known as nearsightedness, is a vision condition where distant objects appear blurry while close objects can be seen clearly. It occurs due to the elongation of the eyeball or excessive curvature of the cornea, causing light rays to focus in front of the retina instead of on it. Myopia can also occur in children and is becoming increasingly prevalent due to factors such as genetics, prolonged screen time, and reduced outdoor activities. Early detection and intervention are crucial to prevent worsening vision and complications later in life. Read on as we discuss the causes, symptoms, prevention and treatment for myopia in children.
Causes
- Children with one or both parents who have myopia are at a higher risk of developing the condition. This hereditary link is one of the strongest predictors of myopia.
- Extended periods of reading, writing, or using digital screens strain the eyes and can contribute to the onset of myopia in children.
- Studies suggest that insufficient exposure to natural light and outdoor activities can increase the risk of myopia. Sunlight helps regulate eye growth, reducing the likelihood of elongation of the eyeball.
- Reading or doing homework in dim lighting can strain the eyes and potentially contribute to myopia development over time.
- Children who develop myopia at a young age are more likely to experience a progression in the condition, increasing its severity as they grow.
Symptoms
- Blurred vision when looking at distant objects.
- Squinting or closing one eye to see better.
- Complaints of frequent headaches or eye strain.
- Difficulty seeing the blackboard in school.
- Sitting too close to the TV or holding books too close to the face.
Prevention tips
- Ensure children spend at least 1-2 hours daily outdoors in natural light. This can help slow the progression of myopia by regulating healthy eye growth.
- Set limits on the use of digital devices and encourage regular breaks using the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.
- Teach children to maintain a proper distance and posture while reading or using screens to reduce eye strain.
- Ensure children have good lighting conditions for reading and studying to avoid unnecessary strain on their eyes.
- Routine eye examinations help detect early signs of myopia, allowing timely interventions to prevent progression.
Treatment
- Corrective lenses are the most common treatment for myopia. They help focus light correctly onto the retina, improving distance vision.
- This treatment involves wearing specially designed rigid contact lenses overnight to reshape the cornea temporarily. It can improve vision during the day without the need for glasses.
- Low-dose atropine eye drops are often prescribed to slow down the progression of myopia in children by relaxing the eye's focusing mechanism.
- Specialised lenses, such as multifocal or myopia control lenses, are designed to reduce the strain on the eyes and slow myopia progression.
- Encouraging healthy habits, such as outdoor activities and limiting near work, is essential in managing myopia.
- Although not commonly performed in children, refractive surgery like LASIK can be considered once the child reaches adulthood and their eye prescription stabilises.
By combining corrective measures with lifestyle adjustments, myopia in children can be effectively managed to reduce its long-term impact on vision.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
