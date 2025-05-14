How Much Water Should You Consume Daily In Summers
In India's sweltering summer heat, water loss through sweating increases, and your hydration needs spike significantly. So how much is enough? Let's dive into smart hydration tips and how to tailor your intake.
As temperatures soar during Indian summers, staying hydrated becomes not just a wellness tip, but a necessity. Dehydration in hot weather can lead to fatigue, headaches, heat strokes, and serious electrolyte imbalances. While the general recommendation by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine suggests around 3.7 litres for men and 2.7 litres for women per day, these numbers can vary depending on age, activity level, and climate. In India's sweltering summer heat, water loss through sweating increases, and your hydration needs spike significantly. So how much is enough? Let's dive into smart hydration tips and how to tailor your intake.
Children and seniors are more vulnerable to dehydration due to lower fluid reserves and reduced thirst sensitivity. Offer water-rich foods, encourage frequent sips, and watch for signs like dry mouth, low energy, or confusion. Always ensure they're well-hydrated before outdoor activities.
Why hydration is crucial in summer
Sweating is your body's natural way to cool down, but it also leads to substantial water and salt loss. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), even mild dehydration can impair mood, memory, and performance. In peak summer months, drinking more than the regular water quota becomes essential to prevent heat-related illnesses and keep your bodily functions operating efficiently.
1. Follow the ‘8x8' rule
The classic rule of drinking eight 8-ounce glasses (roughly 2 litres) is a minimum baseline. In summer, add at least 1-1.5 litres more, especially if you are outdoors or physically active.
2. Watch your sweat rate and activity levels
If you're working out, walking long distances, or spending time in the sun, you may lose up to 1-2 litres of water per hour. Adjust your intake accordingly, sipping water every 15-20 minutes.
3. Eat your water
Foods like watermelon, cucumber, tomatoes, muskmelon, oranges, and spinach have high water content. Adding them to your daily meals not only boosts hydration but also provides essential electrolytes.
4. Start your day with a glass of water
You lose water while sleeping, even without realising it. Drinking a glass of water first thing in the morning can jumpstart your metabolism and compensate for overnight fluid loss.
5. Don't wait until you're thirsty
Thirst is a late indicator of dehydration. Keep sipping water throughout the day, even when you're indoors. Carrying a reusable water bottle helps as a visual reminder.
6. Keep an eye on your urine colour
A simple hydration check: if your urine is pale yellow, you're likely well-hydrated. Dark yellow or amber urine suggests dehydration.
7. Avoid diuretics and sugary beverages
Tea, coffee, alcohol, and soda can dehydrate you further. If consumed, balance them with water. Opt for lemon water, coconut water, or diluted buttermilk instead.
8. Replenish with electrolytes
Sweating not only depletes water but also sodium, potassium, and magnesium. Natural options like coconut water, lemon-salt water, or oral rehydration solutions (ORS) can help restore balance.
Your daily water needs spike in the summer, especially in India's extreme heat. Listening to your body, staying consistent with fluid intake, and opting for natural hydrating foods can go a long way. Adequate hydration supports your heart, kidneys, brain, and skin. So keep that water bottle handy and sip smart, your body will thank you for it.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
