Refreshing Alternatives To Soda To Try This Summer
Below we share a list of refreshing drinks you can try this summer to feel fresh and to stay hydrated.
These alternatives to soda are not only refreshing but also offer various health benefits
Soda is generally considered unhealthy due to its high sugar content, artificial sweeteners, and additives, which can contribute to obesity, diabetes, tooth decay, and other health issues. Instead, healthier alternatives can help us feel refreshed in summer by providing hydration and essential nutrients without the negative effects associated with soda. These alternatives can be both delicious and beneficial, ensuring you stay cool and healthy during the hot summer months. Keep reading as we share a list of drinks you can try this summer to feel refreshed and to stay hydrated.
8 Refreshing and healthy alternatives to soda that you can try this summer:
1. Infused water
Infused water hydrates the body, and provides essential vitamins and antioxidants from fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Add slices of fresh fruits (like lemon, cucumber, berries) and herbs (like mint or basil) to a pitcher of water and let it infuse for a few hours in the refrigerator.
2. Sparkling water with some juice
It offers the fizziness of soda without the added sugars and artificial ingredients, while also providing vitamins from the juice. Mix a splash of 100% fruit juice (like orange, cranberry, or pomegranate) with plain sparkling water. Adjust the ratio to taste, keeping the juice to a minimum to avoid excess sugar.
3. Herbal iced teas
Herbal iced teas are rich in antioxidants and can have calming, energising, or digestive benefits depending on the herbs used. Brew your favourite herbal tea (like chamomile, peppermint, or hibiscus), let it cool, and serve over ice. Add a slice of lemon or a touch of honey for extra flavour.
4. Coconut water
Coconut water provides natural electrolytes making it a great hydrating drink, rich in potassium and other minerals. Drink it chilled fresh from a coconut or a bottle. Avoid varieties with added sugars or flavours.
5. Kombucha
Kombucha contains probiotics that support gut health, as well as vitamins and antioxidants from the tea. Enjoy a small glass (about 8 ounces) of chilled kombucha as a refreshing treat. Start with a small amount if you're new to it to see how your body reacts.
6. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera juice promotes digestive health, provides antioxidants, and supports hydration. Choose pure aloe vera juice without added sugars. Drink a small glass on its own or mix it with water or other juices for a milder taste.
7. Fruit and vegetable smoothies
Fruit and vegetable smoothies are packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Can be tailored to boost energy, support digestion, or enhance hydration. Blend a mix of fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables with a liquid base (water, coconut water, or almond milk).
8. Watermelon juice
Watermelon juice is extremely hydrating and low in calories, packed with vitamins A and C, and contains antioxidants like lycopene. Blend fresh watermelon chunks until smooth. Strain if desired and serve chilled. Add a squeeze of lime for extra zest.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
