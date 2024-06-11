Home »  Living Healthy »  Refreshing Alternatives To Soda To Try This Summer

Refreshing Alternatives To Soda To Try This Summer

Below we share a list of refreshing drinks you can try this summer to feel fresh and to stay hydrated.
  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Jun 11, 2024 02:34 IST
3-Min Read
Refreshing Alternatives To Soda To Try This Summer

These alternatives to soda are not only refreshing but also offer various health benefits

Soda is generally considered unhealthy due to its high sugar content, artificial sweeteners, and additives, which can contribute to obesity, diabetes, tooth decay, and other health issues. Instead, healthier alternatives can help us feel refreshed in summer by providing hydration and essential nutrients without the negative effects associated with soda. These alternatives can be both delicious and beneficial, ensuring you stay cool and healthy during the hot summer months. Keep reading as we share a list of drinks you can try this summer to feel refreshed and to stay hydrated.

8 Refreshing and healthy alternatives to soda that you can try this summer:

1. Infused water



RELATED STORIES
related

10 Ayurvedic Drinks To Keep You Cool All Summer

For best results, consume these drinks throughout the day, particularly during peak heat hours.

related

Skincare Tips: 10 Healthy Drinks To Hydrate Your Skin This Summer

Here we share a list of drinks you can add to your summer diet for hydrated skin and better health.

Infused water hydrates the body, and provides essential vitamins and antioxidants from fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Add slices of fresh fruits (like lemon, cucumber, berries) and herbs (like mint or basil) to a pitcher of water and let it infuse for a few hours in the refrigerator.

2. Sparkling water with some juice



It offers the fizziness of soda without the added sugars and artificial ingredients, while also providing vitamins from the juice. Mix a splash of 100% fruit juice (like orange, cranberry, or pomegranate) with plain sparkling water. Adjust the ratio to taste, keeping the juice to a minimum to avoid excess sugar.

3. Herbal iced teas

Herbal iced teas are rich in antioxidants and can have calming, energising, or digestive benefits depending on the herbs used. Brew your favourite herbal tea (like chamomile, peppermint, or hibiscus), let it cool, and serve over ice. Add a slice of lemon or a touch of honey for extra flavour.

4. Coconut water

Coconut water provides natural electrolytes making it a great hydrating drink, rich in potassium and other minerals. Drink it chilled fresh from a coconut or a bottle. Avoid varieties with added sugars or flavours.

5. Kombucha

Kombucha contains probiotics that support gut health, as well as vitamins and antioxidants from the tea. Enjoy a small glass (about 8 ounces) of chilled kombucha as a refreshing treat. Start with a small amount if you're new to it to see how your body reacts.

6. Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice promotes digestive health, provides antioxidants, and supports hydration. Choose pure aloe vera juice without added sugars. Drink a small glass on its own or mix it with water or other juices for a milder taste.

7. Fruit and vegetable smoothies

Fruit and vegetable smoothies are packed with vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants. Can be tailored to boost energy, support digestion, or enhance hydration. Blend a mix of fresh or frozen fruits and vegetables with a liquid base (water, coconut water, or almond milk).

8. Watermelon juice

Watermelon juice is extremely hydrating and low in calories, packed with vitamins A and C, and contains antioxidants like lycopene. Blend fresh watermelon chunks until smooth. Strain if desired and serve chilled. Add a squeeze of lime for extra zest.

These alternatives to soda are not only refreshing but also offer various health benefits, making them perfect choices for staying hydrated and healthy during the summer.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Common Signs Of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

Add These 5 Summer Fruits To Your Diet For A Healthy Heart

Refreshing Alternatives To Soda To Try This Summer

Healthy Diet: 3 Reasons Why You Must Add Healthy Fats To Your Diet

Consume Strawberries More Often To Achieve These Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases