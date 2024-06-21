9 Refreshing Drinks To Help Boost Your Immunity This Summer
A strong immune system is essential to a healthy life. The summer heat can lead to temperature change that can lead to growth of various bacteria and viruses. These bacteria and viruses can increase your risk of flus, colds and other diseases. Poor immunity can be caused due to poor diet, high stress levels, lack of activity and poor mental health. Maintaining good immunity can help prevent such diseases effectively. Fortunately, making positive changes to your diet can pose helpful. Refreshing drinks can help you stay hydrated and boost your immunity. Keep reading as we share a list of refreshing you can add to your summer diet for better immunity.
Refreshing drinks that will help boost your immunity this summer:
1. Watermelon juice
Watermelon is abundant in water and rich in nutrients such as vitamin A and C. This makes it hydrating and immunity boosting. Watermelon is also abundant in potassium that lowers blood pressure and improves nerve functioning which further boosts immunity.
2. Chia seed water
Chia seeds water is a refreshing and hydrating option to try this summer. Chia seeds are abundant in nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, omega-3 fatty acids, etc. The vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants found in chia seeds can help promote better immunity.
3. Coconut water
Coconut water can help you stay hydrated and energised due to its high electrolyte content. It is abundant in potassium, sodium and magnesium which help boost your health. Vitamins such as niacin, thiamin, folates, and riboflavin have anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties that can help boost your immune system.
4. Turmeric milk
Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It helps in enhancing immune function. Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder into a cup of warm milk and add a pinch of black pepper (to enhance curcumin absorption), a dash of cinnamon, and honey to taste.
5. Berry smoothie
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and fibre, all of which support immune health. Blend a mix of your favourite berries with yogurt, a banana, and a splash of orange juice or water for a nutrient-rich smoothie.
6. Mint and cucumber water
Mint and cucumber both have anti-inflammatory properties. This drink helps with hydration and has a cooling effect. Add a few slices of cucumber and a handful of fresh mint leaves to a pitcher of water. Let it infuse for a few hours in the refrigerator before drinking.
7. Pineapple juice
Pineapple is rich in vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme that has anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting properties. Drink fresh pineapple juice or blend fresh pineapple chunks with water. Avoid store-bought juices with added sugars.
8. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera contains vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that boost the immune system. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. Mix aloe vera gel (extracted from the plant) with water or juice. Ensure you're using a variety safe for consumption and avoid excessive intake.
9. Beetroot juice
Beets are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, particularly vitamin C, which enhances immune function. They also help in detoxification. Juice fresh beets with a bit of ginger and lemon for added flavour and benefits. Drink it immediately to enjoy its full nutritional value.
Incorporating these drinks into your daily routine can help support your immune system and keep you refreshed throughout the summer.
