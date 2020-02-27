ASK OUR EXPERTS

Reduce Your Salt Intake To Fight The Risk Of Heart Diseases; Know Tips To Reduce Your Sodium Intake

Too much salt is bad for your health. It can affect increase the risk of hypertension which is one of the leading causes of heart diseases. Here is the relation between high sodium intake and heart diseases. Also, know tips to reduce salt intake.
Reduce Your Salt Intake To Fight The Risk Of Heart Diseases; Know Tips To Reduce Your Sodium Intake

High sodium intake can increase your risk of developing hypertension

Salt is an essential part of every Indian kitchen. It is added to almost every food you prepare. But too much salt consumption is linked with several health issues. It can majorly affect your heart health. High sodium intake is linked with high blood pressure which is one of the leading causes of heart diseases. Various studies have also highlighted the link between high sodium and low sodium diet with heart health. High sodium intake can affect more than your heart health. It is bad for your kidney and bones as well. Read here to know the effect of a high sodium diet on heart health.


High sodium diet and heart health

High blood pressure is one of the leading causes of heart diseases, stroke and heart failure. It is triggered by high sodium intake. A study published in the British journal BMJ has highlighted the effect of low salt intake on the body. Not only did cutting dietary sodium reduce blood pressure in those with existing hypertension, but it also reduced blood pressure in people who were not yet at risk.

0honjuuo

Too much salt intake can increase the risk of heart diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

The research found that the greater the reduction in salt intake, the greater the fall in blood pressure. Control on high blood pressure can help in reducing the risk of heart diseases.

Also read: Cut Down Your Salt Intake By Using These Amazingly Healthy Salt Substitutes

How to reduce salt intake?

1. Check the labels of the foods to determine the exact sodium content

2. Avoid highly processed foods as these are usually loaded with sugar and salt

3. Cook more often to check the exact amount of salt you are using

4. Make smart swaps like fresh food over canned products

5. Do not keep the salt shaker at the table

6. Add more fruits and vegetables to your diet as they do not contain salt and will keep you full

Also read: Healthy Salt Alternatives: MSG And Other Herbs And Spices That Can Reduce Your Salt Intake

Also read: Healthy Salt Alternatives: MSG And Other Herbs And Spices That Can Reduce Your Salt Intake

